Cisco Recognizes Carousel Industries as Top Expert in Customer Care

Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, and cloud solutions, today announced it has attained the Unified Contact Center Enterprise (UCCE) certification from Cisco. This designation acknowledges Carousel's ability to design, deliver, and fully support Cisco UCCE solutions that enable its clients to provide personalized omnichannel customer care.

Cisco UCCE partners represent an elite community whose members possess the knowledge, skills, and services as defined by Cisco's rigorous certification program. After recently obtaining Master Collaboration and Master Cloud and Managed Services designations, Carousel is now at a level of Cisco specializations that fewer than 30 partners worldwide have reached. The UCCE certification was attained through an exclusive invitation from Cisco to Carousel.

Among this select group of Cisco UCCE partners, Carousel brings a unique expertise in enterprise-level environments.

“With nearly two decades of experience in contact centers at the enterprise level, Carousel has continuously demonstrated the ability to help our clients build loyalty and deeper relationships with their customers," said Renee Gut, Contact Center Practice Leader, Carousel. “We understand that customers today expect service to be available when and how they need it. We understand how the customer experience has become a critical competitive differentiator. Put simply, we understand all possible outcomes and how best to deliver the power of omnichannel customer care to our clients."

For more information about Carousel and Cisco, please visit here.

About Carousel Industries

Carousel Industries is a recognized leader in helping organizations evolve the way they communicate and orchestrate the flow of information throughout their networks. Carousel enables clients to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow’s standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of communication, network, and security technologies, Carousel is able to design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures clients achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.

Founded in 1992, Carousel serves more than 6,000 clients, including 35 of the Fortune 100. Carousel has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider–including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, Carousel has 27 offices nationwide–with three Network Operating Centers.