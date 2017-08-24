Blumthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik - Fighting for Workers Rights For more information about the class action lawsuit filed against Lemonade Restaurant Group, LLC, please call Attorney Nicholas De Blouw at (866) 771-7099

The Los Angeles employment law attorneys at Blumenthal Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action complaint seeking overtime pay against Lemonade Restaurant Group, LLC alleging the restaurant company misclassified their Assistant General Managers and as a result allegedly failed to pay these employees overtime wages. The Lemonade Restaurant Group, LLC class action, Case No. BC672235 is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court for the State of California. To view a copy of the Complaint click here.

The lawsuit claims that the Assistant General Managers spend most of their time engaging in non-exempt labor including, but not limited to, cleaning kitchen floors, bussing tables, restocking food in the line, working the cash register, greeting customers, taking customer orders, conducting prep work, washing dishes, conducting restroom checks, expediting food, taking out trash, restocking food in the cafeteria, and dealing with customer service. As a result, the lawsuit alleges that the Assistant General Managers should be paid overtime wages and provided with the legally required thirty minute uninterrupted meal periods.

Further more, the lawsuit alleges the Lemonade Restaurant Group, LLC committed acts of unfair competition in violation of the California Unfair Competition law, Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 17200, et seq., by engaging in a uniform company-wide policy, practice and procedure which fails to properly classify Assistant General Managers and thereby fails to pay them overtime wages for documented overtime worked. Also, according to the class action complaint, the company allegedly failed to provide legally required off-duty meal and rest breaks to employees as required by the applicable Wage Order and Labor Code.

