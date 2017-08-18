Ron Norman, CEO of Team Decades, http://www.teamdecades.com, has redefined the way in which executive-level job candidates are treated and promoted by engaging with them on a two-year basis with which a full career orchestration can be undertaken.

Ron Norman points out that one cannot expect people to know that which you don't tell them. "Take a moment and think about how much information about an executive is not included on a resume which is the default instrument of advertising a job candidate." Norman suggests, "Most job candidates think that the resume will get them into an interview where they can reveal all their capabilities and skills to the right person." Unfortunately, Norman points out, the resume keeps the candidate out of that interview and the right person never gets the message.

"Things have been done via the same approach for so long that people have stopped using critical thought and assessment to what should be the most important aspect of a career; the forward motion towards the next level both in terms of challenge and compensation," says Norman.

"At Team Decades, we believe in the old adage 'Hit them with your best shot' and that doesn't happen by following the herd."