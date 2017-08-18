"We take great pride in our commitment to helping our clients realize their life and financial goals," said Mission Wealth CEO Seth Streeter.

Mission Wealth is pleased to announce that for the third time in a row the firm has been recognized in the Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The wealth management firm ranks #3607 on the 2017 list, with a three-year sales growth of 85%.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Mission Wealth manages over $1.5 billion in assets. The firm is headquartered in Santa Barbara, and has seven other offices located in the states of California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Colorado. Mission Wealth’s offerings include financial planning, investment management, estate planning, charitable giving, tax planning, retirement planning and redefining wealth.

“We take great pride in our commitment to helping our clients realize their life and financial goals," said Mission Wealth CEO Seth Streeter. “A nice byproduct of this has been growth as a company in more traditional financial metrics.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 – unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) – is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Mission Wealth

Since 2000, Mission Wealth has been providing caring advice that empowers families to achieve their financial dreams. Our founders were pioneers in the wealth management industry when they championed the client-first principles of objectivity, independence and personalized planning. To support those ideals, we created our proprietary Integrated Wealth Solution® (IWS) service model, a holistic process that provides clarity, confidence and greater peace of mind for financial decisions.

Mission Wealth has been acting as a fiduciary since our firm’s inception, always putting our client’s best interests first. Learn more at missionwealth.com.