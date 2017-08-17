SeQuel Response announced today that for the fourth consecutive year, a national business publication has ranked the multichannel growth agency among the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., putting it in the top 10 percent of applicants nationwide.

“Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once,” said Inc. Media President and Editor-in-Chief Eric Schurenberg in a letter to SeQuel’s leadership. “A mere one in ten have made the list four times.”

SeQuel, which launched in Eden Prairie, Minn. in January 2010, finished last year with $36.7 million in net sales, marking three-year revenue growth of 234 percent.

“Our No. 1 goal is to help our clients grow as rapidly as possible,” said SeQuel’s Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Jay Carroll. “As excited as we are to be recognized by Inc. Magazine yet again, we’re even more excited about what it means for our clients: Our direct mail and digital marketing campaigns are helping them grow at rates that are justifying ever-increasing investments in these channels.”

The award comes on the heels of a pivotal year for the future of the young agency. In January 2016, SeQuel supplemented its direct mail capabilities by launching a digital marketing division that specializes in paid social, search-optimized content marketing, paid and organic search, programmatic display, email, mobile channels and landing-page optimization.

Since taking over all digital marketing efforts for Northwestern Health Sciences University, SeQuel has already helped the nonprofit grow its enrollment-inquiry volume by 673% year over year.

“The most effective delivery system will always vary based on the product, offer and audience,” Carroll said. “We’ll continue using direct mail to help our clients acquire hundreds of thousands of new customers per year—for one of our clients, mail brings them more than $30 million in new revenue every month. Now we’re simply applying those time-tested direct-response principles across digital media to help accelerate our clients’ growth even further.”

About SeQuel Response

SeQuel Response is a multichannel growth agency headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minn. In three consecutive years, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal has named SeQuel to its “Fast 50” list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Twin Cities.

The reason for SeQuel’s sharp growth is simple: Their data scientists have developed a proprietary testing methodology called FaQtor Test, which uses predictive analytics to rapidly uncover hidden performance insights, saving clients millions and optimizing response 400% faster than A/B testing. Visit http://www.sequeldm.com today to watch a short animation that explains how FaQtor Test is rapidly accelerating growth for many of the nation’s leading consumer brands.

For any business and/or media inquiries, please contact SeQuel’s Director of Marketing, Collin Carroll, at 952-564-6936, or email him at collinc(at)sequeldm(dot)com.