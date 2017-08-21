RepuGen, a healthcare online reputation management software, has recently hired Dina Alhayek, a business development executive, after seeing incredible growth in the past year.

In an effort to continue strengthening RepuGen’s mission of elevating patient care for their clients, Dina will develop and grow the core product and what RepuGen can offer to physicians and medical practices. Dina has extensive business development experience in nonprofit and healthcare sectors, and plans to utilize her deep understanding of health systems and medical practices to grow RepuGen’s scope of service.

This important move at the tail end of RepuGen’s successful first year in business shows that the company is still looking ahead, and are constantly growing to expand the quality of their service and the care they provide to their clients.

“Dina is a team leader who has the key to drive successful business growth strategies,” said Ajay Prasad, the owner and founder of RepuGen. “Her experience and skills are invaluable to our core mission.”

About RepuGen

RepuGen is a healthcare online reputation management company in Irvine, California focused on helping physicians and medical practices elevate their patient care and improve their online reputation. Founded by Ajay Prasad, RepuGen is dedicated to ensuring that their healthcare clients provide great care to patients, and that their excellent service is emphasized online in this digital age. To learn more, visit their website at http://www.repugen.com.