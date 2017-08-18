Re-Grip Expands Distribution To Over 400 Stores Across The USA

Finally Re-Grip, the simple way to add a new grip to any handle, is now available in over 400 retail stores across the United States, significantly increasing distribution and making it easier to purchase for men and women who love their tools as much as their hands.

Re-Grip is the simple, affordable way to add a new grip to any handle, lever, or tool within seconds and without mess. The patented Re-Grip significantly improves on any existing options in the marketplace. Not only does the Re-Grip last and not wear away or fall apart like traditional grips, but as the grip is used it continues to reproduce even more gripping surface area.

Re-Grip is easy to use: Simply place the cylinder over a handle and then pull the tab at the bottom to unwind the coil. As the coil unravels, the elastic grip constricts and tightly conforms to the shape of the handle. The Re-Grip is comfortable, affordable, and manufactured with EPDM technology that allows it to stand up to nature’s extreme elements. In addition, Re-Grip’s non-slip safety properties and ergonomic design make it a perfect solution for every household and workplace in the world.

Consumers aren’t the only ones to take notice of Re-Grip’s innovative design and wide range of uses. The product has won many awards including the Edison Awards and National Hardware Show Retailer’s Choice Awards. Also, the Re-Grip was a finalist in the Home Shopping Network and Good Housekeeping Magazine’s American Dreams Initiative.

Re-Grip is currently available in over 400 stores across the US, including Lowe’s, Orchard Supply Hardware, Woodcraft, and other fine retailers, as well as online. To find a store in your neighborhood, please visit the Re-Grip Store Locator at: https://re-grip.com/store-locator/