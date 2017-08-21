It’s more important than ever for employers to focus on building their brand and telling their story externally through outstanding career sites to attract and recruit top talent.

Jibe Inc., a leader in candidate experience software, today announced a partnership with ADP® Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) that will offer ADP clients access to Jibe’s state-of-the-art, mobile-responsive career sites with search engine optimization (SEO). The Jibe® Candidate Experience Platform helps companies fill job openings more efficiently, convert higher volumes of quality job candidates and enhance their employment brand. The platform helps employers to effectively tell their story through a culmination of landing pages and media, creating a robust career-site experience.

The ADP RPO® service helps large and midsized companies find, recruit, hire and onboard top talent while helping to reduce cost, risk and administrative burdens.

With conventional career sites, only a small percentage of visitors convert into applicants. The Jibe platform improves this conversion rate by delivering an exceptional experience at every touchpoint on the candidate journey. Along with the experience, Jibe pages offer companies the ability to showcase content, visuals and videos to align with their employment brand offering candidates the ability to learn more about working with an organization.

The Jibe platform will also integrate features of the ADP RPO brand program such as, talent community building, social media and job search features. The result is a larger pipeline of qualified candidates, accelerating the rate at which jobs can be filled and enhancing the brand of the respective company.

“Jibe’s platform is a great match that leverages the recruiting skills of ADP’s RPO experts,” said Joe Essenfeld, founder and CEO of Jibe. “We look forward to offering ADP clients a large volume of qualified candidates and a superior candidate experience throughout the recruiting cycle. We are honored and excited to be partnering with ADP.”

“ADP continues to drive efficiency through our recruiting methodology to help our recruiting professionals deliver the most effective results to our clients while enhancing the candidate and client experience,” said Richard Allaway, DVP and General Manager of ADP Recruitment Process Outsourcing. “As the job market continues to tighten, it’s more important than ever for employers to focus on building their brand and telling their story externally through outstanding career sites to attract and recruit top talent.”

