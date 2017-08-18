Members are drawn to the course for its charm, challenging fairways, golf learning center, and competitive leagues for men, women, and children.

LStar announced today a golf course renovation project in excess of half million dollars. Originally designed in 2005, the Greg Norman Signature Golf Course at The Club at Savannah Quarters® will receive new sand bunkers and an upgraded drainage system.

“This golf course renovation project is necessary in an effort to continue to deliver quality conditions to our members and guests,” said Philip Linaugh, General Manager at The Club at Savannah Quarters®. “Members are drawn to the course for its charm, challenging fairways, golf learning center, and competitive leagues for men, women, and children. Capital improvement projects are vital to ensuring that Savannah Quarters continues to offer its members and their guests all of the amenities they expect.”

Jason McCoy, Senior VP of Greg Norman Golf Course Design, who originally directed the construction of the Norman course, along with Ron Despain, VP of Golf Course Development for Troon, will be overseeing the renovation efforts that began on July 10th. Southeastern Golf has been awarded the construction portion of the project based on their track record of renovations at some of the finest courses in the world including Medinah Country Club, Atlanta Athletic Club and Harbor Town just to name a few. Nine holes will be closed at a time to complete the renovation to allow members to play the course during reconstruction. This project is expected to be complete mid-September.

The Club at Savannah Quarters® is rolling out a Summer Renovation Promotion. New members can join the golf club for a dramatically reduced initiation fee of $2,000. Call now to take advantage of this limited time promotion.

For more information about the renovation project and the summer golf program please contact Membership Director, Kristine Compton at 912-450-2288 or kcompton(at)savannahquarterscc(dot)com.

About Savannah Quarters®

Savannah Quarters® is a premier new home community in the southeast located 10 miles west of the Savannah city center in Pooler. The 2,588-acre masterplan community offers charm, relaxation, beauty and recreation. The fun and relaxed Club at Savannah Quarters® features resort-style amenities such as fitness, tennis, swimming, and a stunning clubhouse with year-round dining and gracious Southern service. Residents can also enjoy the 18-hole Greg Norman Signature Golf Course woven throughout the community. Future plans include a new Village Center, new residences and new adventures for every generation. To schedule a tour and find your dream home, please call 912.450.2300 or visit http://www.SavannahQuarters.com.

About LStar Ventures

Since our inception in 2007, LStar Ventures has built more than 65 beautiful, financially successful, and environmentally sensitive communities in 15 states. We are a privately held real estate development firm that owns many of the finest master-planned communities in the country. We take pride in our financial strength, as we maintain little to no debt on any of our real estate assets. This unique approach ensures we can confidently and successfully execute our development strategies over very long periods of time and through varying economic cycles. For more information, please visit http://www.LVNT.com.