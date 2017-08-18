New Quant Algorithm Tools Let Students Compete with Hedge Funds

Quantiacs (http://www.quantiacs.com ) is a marketplace for trading algorithms algorithms provide perfect solutions to all the challenges facing active traders: they have no emotional attachment, no bias, no fear. They are based purely on probabilistic math

Quantiacs, the first marketplace for quantitative trading algorithms and a registered CTA (Commodity Trading Advisor), has published an algorithm development tool so easy to use that even high school and college students are building sophisticated trading algorithms on par with those run by the largest multi-billion dollar hedge funds. The new tool dubbed ‘Quantinator’ (http://www.quantinator.com) is capable of piecing together complex sections of computer code that enable it to trade both commodities futures and S&P 500 stocks based on predefined rules ranging from simple indicators to advanced machine learning techniques.

Quantiacs launched its investment platform and algorithm marketplace in 2015. Since then, over 8000 students, professionals and freelance quantitative trading developers have joined on and their quant community continues to grow at over 300% annually. With over a dozen algorithms currently running live and funded by large institutional investors, Quantiacs is rapidly democratizing the quantitative investment space by connecting investment capital directly with the quant developers.

When a user’s algorithm is submitted to Quantiacs, its code is locked-in and forward-tested with live data for at least 3 months. If the algorithm survives this stress test and performs well, it has a chance to win Quantiacs’ quarterly competitions where the top 3 algorithms are guaranteed investment capital from Quantiacs itself.

Whether or not an algorithm wins a quarterly competition, they are all continuously tested and the very best performers with consistently high returns are available for Quantiacs’ investors to capitalize at any time. Quantiacs CEO, Martin Froehler (a former Quant himself) stated last week “algorithms provide perfect solutions to all the challenges facing active traders: they have no emotional attachment, no bias, no fear. They are based purely on probabilistic math and can operate many orders of magnitude faster than any human trader.” Froehler confirmed that “we’ve awarded millions of dollars in funding to over a dozen users including students, professors and other professionals with technical backgrounds.”

Of the millions of individual algorithms these users have back-tested on the platform only a few thousand have performed consistently enough to reach the marketplace. As the pace of innovation in finance continues to accelerate and the barriers to entry continue to lower, tools like these that empower and inspire creative young developers will surely create opportunities to disrupt the unimaginably enormous equities, futures and derivatives markets.

About Quantiacs

Quantiacs gives anyone with the technical skill-sets from around the world the ability to compete for investment capital. Quantiacs’ mission is to democratize the quantitative investment space and to inspire developers and traders to write their own investment algorithms. They provide the education, open-source tools, comprehensive historical data, and complete infrastructure to code and launch trading algorithms. Quantiacs allows its developers to retain ownership of their algorithm’s IP and users are provided 10% of the net profits their strategy generates if invested in. As of August 17th, 2017, Quantiacs has raised several million dollars in capital from leading investors. Learn more about Quantiacs at http://www.quantiacs.com.