MonsterTalk Voice-Powered Headphone powered by Melody Screenshot of app For the first time, consumers can tell their headphones what to play!

Monster Products, the global leader in personal audio innovation, and Speak Music, Inc., the voice and AI driven personal music platform, today announced the launch of the world’s first voice-powered premium headphones. For the first time, you can literally tell your headphones what music to play, ask for a particular song, artist, genre or playlist – enjoying a truly hands-free listening and control experience. You can also tell your headphones to access iHeartRadio, Spotify Premium and soon to be available TIDAL (including support for TIDAL HiFi, TIDAL’s lossless CD quality service), NPR news briefs, as well as iTunes local music. Now included in the new MonsterTalk™ family of voice-controlled music products are Monster’s top of the line Elements headphones, the popular ClarityHD line and the critically-acclaimed iSport Freedom V2 fitness model. Each of these MonsterTalk voice-controlled models features Speak Music’s voicepowered AI music assistant, Melody. The new voice-powered models will be available to consumers later this month.

Noted Head Monster Noel Lee: “Monster’s decades of experience in consumer audio make it clear to us that the market is moving toward voice as the new user interface. In collaboration with Speak Music, we’re now able to deliver an unparalleled listening experience to our customers, who not only demand the highest quality in sound and product design, but also the ability to continue their activities uninterrupted, while enjoying whatever song, playlist, station or genre fits their mood in that moment.”

A Seamless, Voice-Controlled Music Listening Experience

Using the Monster headphones with Melody, consumers will enjoy a seamless listening experience that follows them from home to car to gym and works across multiple music platforms. Unlike other voice control solutions, Melody does not rely on a Wi-Fi connection, but rather uses your cellular data network to work its voice control magic. It’s very simple to use. To get started, download the FREE Melody app in the Apple or Android app stores, follow the Melody on-screen tutorial to link your music services, and then pair your Monster headphones to the Melody app via Bluetooth. You may also refer to the quick guide instructions inside the Monster Headphone package.

In keeping with its founding tenet of “Always Lead Never Follow”, Monster is committed to bringing to market innovative technologies that give consumers full control over their listening experiences. With a single tap on Monster’s headphones users can speak directly into Monster’s Melody-compatible headphones to request millions of songs, albums and artists, thousands of playlists, request music by genre, mood, activity, as well as access thousands of podcasts and radio stations – all while keeping their phones safely tucked away. Music lovers can even speak into their Melody-compatible Monster headphones to change volume, play, pause and skip tracks.

Consumers can now keep their phones stashed safely away and voice command practically any song, regardless of location, activity or even Wi-Fi connection, while eliminating the typing, scrolling and swiping typically associated with finding one’s favorite music.

Speak Music, Inc. is changing the way people consume music and Melody is the only music streaming app that provides a variety of aggregated streaming services that connect to premium Bluetooth headphones, speakers and tech-enabled automobiles. Melody’s secure platform ensures that customer voice requests and data is used only to deliver personalized recommendations to the user. To download the Melody app, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play store and search “Melody Assistant”.

“We are pleased to be able to couple Melody’s voice-activated music assistant with Monster’s array of high-end audio products, bringing an innovative listening experience to market with a forward looking pioneer,” said Mark Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of Speak Music. “We believe that consumers want personalized experiences that don’t disrupt their activities and through this partnership we are able to offer multi-tasking music lovers the best of both worlds – an expansive selection of audio entertainment and extreme ease-of-use in high-quality products.”

About Monster:

For almost 40 years, Monster® has been a catalyst for innovation and big ideas. Discovering that cables in hi-fi systems influenced the sound, Head Monster Noel Lee developed Monster Cable - an immediate hit. Monster® engineered the sound of Beats® headphones, and has since become the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance headphones, all featuring Pure Monster Sound™ technology. Today, the company offers advanced connectivity solutions for professional musicians, home entertainment, computing, mobile and gaming, as well as high performance AC Power and conditioning products. Monster® continues to lead in innovation with Monster having been granted over 500 Patents and 100 patents pending worldwide, offering more than 5,000 products in over 160 countries. Monster® also prides itself in helping those who are in less-than-fortunate circumstances through Monster Cares. Above all, Monster® does what it does Because the Music Matters.

About Speak Music

Speak Music is a voice and AI driven personal music platform. It is redefining the consumer audio entertainment experience — with Melody, the industry’s most advanced voice powered music assistant. Melody puts the power of voice to work for consumers to play any song, artist, playlist or radio station with a simple voice command. Powered by natural language processing and artificial intelligence, the Melody Platform enables personalized hands-free access to popular music streaming services –Spotify Premium, iHeartRadio, iTunes, NPR and more for bluetooth enabled headphones, speakers and automobiles.

