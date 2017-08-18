Crestavilla Fossils “We are so pleased the fossils will be on display and that we had the opportunity to donate them to such an incredible museum who will preserve them for everyone to see and enjoy for many years," said Chris Anderson for Crestavilla.

Recently as excavation work was being done at Crestavilla, a new resort-style senior living community in Laguna Niguel, history came to life. Just four feet underground, various fossils including prehistoric whales, sharks, and one very unique six foot long tuna were discovered on-site. Crestavilla is located at 30111 Niguel Road, in Laguna Niguel, CA and is scheduled to open later this year.

“It’s incredible what has been found on-site at Crestavilla,” said Chris Anderson, executive director of Crestavilla. “We are so pleased the fossils will be on display and that we had the opportunity to donate them to such an incredible museum who will preserve them for everyone to see and enjoy for many years.”

Of particular interest is the one of a kind tuna fossil. It is the only complete, large tuna fossil skeleton ever found in North America. Its estimated age is between two and five million years old and is a new species of tuna. In the future, it along with other fossils will be curated at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. A replica will be created and have a permanent home at Crestavilla, along with other prehistoric whale bones, and shark teeth fossils.

“In the world of tuna studies, this find is very significant. It provides definitive information that the tuna genus extends back to the Pliocene. It is, to the best of my knowledge, the most complete large fossil tuna skeleton ever found in North America. It appears to be a new species; that is to say that it does not seem to belong to any of the living tuna species,” said Joe Stewart, site paleontologist from Environmental Science Associates (ESA). See and learn more about the excavation site and fossils at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvze9POvv5Y

Crestavilla offers seniors the best in inspired coastal living. From its convenient location to beautiful open atrium-style architectural design, it’s the first in the city to offer residents independent living, assisted living and memory care all in one location. It features the finest amenities and services comparable to a five-star resort including multiple restaurant venues, resort style pool and spa, Top of the World rooftop deck- the largest in California and only in senior housing, concierge physician services, and more. In all, Crestavilla has over 80,000 square feet of indoor amenities to appeal to a healthy and invigorating senior lifestyle.

The community has 201 units, comprised of studio, one and two bedroom apartments. Spacious residences feature a custom selection of fine interior finishes to match the elegance of the entire community. The community is managed by Integral Senior Living (ISL), a premier senior living management company and owned by Steadfast Companies.

