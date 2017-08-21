U.S. Institute Offers $29 Tuition Fee

Golden Gate institute for Integrative Medicine In the broader sense, our revolutionary new educational program will allow everyone to elevate their occupational credentials and training regardless of where they live in the world.

The Golden Gate Institute of Integrative Medicine, a top medical clinic in Silicon Valley, will be making a new online course available to the globe starting from August 17th, 2017. A direct link will be posted on the GGIIM website that leads to a user friendly registration and pro-bono initial course content. The course packs numerous topics introducing integrative medical treatments, ranging from cool aqua therapy to therapeutic acupuncture, and includes quick chapter quizzes and exams with certification awarded upon successful completion. Entirely self-paced in the absence of any deadlines, this course is designed for the busy-bee individual for sure.

The online course allows global access to anyone who wishes to study holistic health and integrate their learned knowledge into new lifestyle practices. Additionally, graduates from this certificate program can work in a variety of settings such as medical centers, corporate health companies, private practices, and employee wellness facilities. "In the broader sense, our revolutionary new educational program will allow everyone to elevate their occupational credentials and training regardless of where they live in the world," added Dr. Naheed Ali, COO of GGIIM. For a limited time, tuition at the Institute will be only $29 per person.

Health and wellness consultants are well-suited to assist patients in making very important lifestyle modifications. In addition, many practitioners, health care professionals, and professors are receiving training in integrative wellness. GGIIM’s “Integrative Wellness 100” online learning curriculum is designed to give an overview of holistic and natural approaches to improving mind and body while avoiding future medical problems. It allows the student to make lifestyle choices that promote wellness. As always, the key to optimal health is preventative approaches and GGIIM teaches the integrative wellness student the specific techniques needed to bypass critical health concerns.

Headquartered in beautiful San Carlos, California GGIIM physicians and holistic experts also evaluate patients with chronic pain or illness, provide drug addiction rehab counseling, and further research efforts in the respective field.