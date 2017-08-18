Eppendorf Implements Intuitive Programming of Liquid Handling Tasks

Carsten Buhlmann, PhD International Product Manager, Eppendorf; Tim Schommartz, PhD International Product Manager, Eppendorf

As an industry leader, Eppendorf is known for premium quality liquid handling handheld devices. Through an educational webinar, they will present the line of epMotion automated liquid handling system. This automated liquid handling systems provide users a chance to learn how easy you can automate everyday pipetting tasks.

Ideal for scientists and lab technicians with no or limited experience in automated liquid handling, this webinar will address routine liquid handling tasks and illustrate how fast and effortless they can be transferred to our liquid handling workstations. The range of Eppendorf’s automated liquid handling products will be presented and demonstrate how their flexibility and features help saving time and increase the reproducibility of pipetting tasks.

Two international product managers from the Eppendorf team will present during this event; Dr. Carsten Buhlmann and Dr. Tim Schommartz.

Buhlmann has a scientific background in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology. He has more than 18 years' experience in life sciences marketing and is currently serving as an international product manager of automated liquid handling at Eppendorf.

Schommartz holds a doctorate in chemistry working in the field of virology, and currently works are an application specialist for automated liquid handling at Eppendorf. He joined Eppendorf in 2016 having a broad background in different workflows, ranging from molecular biology, cell- and infection biology to immunology and biochemistry.

LabRoots will host the event September 6, 2017, beginning at 7:30 a.m. PDT, 10:30 a.m. EDT, 4:30 p.m. CET. To learn more about this event or to register for free, click here.

About Eppendorf AG

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid handling, sample handling, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, cell culture consumables, test tubes, microliter plates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products.

Eppendorf products are most broadly used in academic and commercial research laboratories, e.g., in companies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnological as well as the chemical and food industries. They are also aimed at clinical and environmental analysis laboratories, forensics, and at industrial laboratories performing process analysis, production, and quality assurance.

Eppendorf was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1945 and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in 26 countries and is represented in all other markets by distributors.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.