Conversica, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered business conversations, will demonstrate how to convert more prospects into opportunities and revenue at the LeadsCon Connect to Convert conference, August 21-23 at the New York Hilton in New York City.

LeadsCon is the world’s largest gathering of performance marketers and consumer lead providers, drawing more than 5,000 attendees each year. The show provides a prime opportunity for companies to network with marketing thought leaders and technology providers like Conversica.

Conversica at the Conference

At LeadsCon Connect to Convert, Conversica and partner AI Assist will share tips and techniques for boosting revenue by using artificial intelligence (AI) to engage and convert more leads.

LeadsCon attendees are invited to visit Conversica at booth 313 for a live product demonstration of automated lead conversion at work, and while at the booth learn the following from the company’s experts:



Best practices for boosting lead conversion rates

Insight into how AI is revolutionizing the ability to engage and convert leads

Details of how sales assistants best execute the 4 P’s of effective lead follow-up

Conversica and Assure Funding Presentation

Conversica customer Roman Vinfield, President of Assure Funding, and Gary Gerber, Conversica’s Head of Product Marketing, will lead a session on “Using Artificial Intelligence to Convert Leads into Real Sales Opportunities” on Wednesday, August 23 at 11:10 a.m. in the Sutton Parlor North room.

During the session, attendees will learn how hundreds of leading companies – and indeed any company – can significantly boost the conversion rate of their leads into sales opportunities, and how AI and other personalization technologies can be applied to automate the process.

“The LeadsCon Connect to Convert conference is the perfect place to demonstrate how Conversica’s AI Sales Assistant can improve a company’s lead engagement, qualification and conversion,” said Carl Landers, CMO at Conversica. “With our partner AI Assist, we look forward to sharing how simple automation steps can dramatically increase the return on investment companies can achieve from the investment they’re already making in lead acquisition programs.”

For more information on LeadsCon Connect to Convert, visit the conference website at http://www.leadscon.com/connecttoconvert/

Those not attending the conference can get more information on Conversica at http://www.conversica.com.

About LeadsCon

LeadsCon is the definitive conference for vertical media, online lead gen and direct response marketing. Founded in 2007, LeadsCon events showcase the best people and companies in vertical media and direct response marketing. Thousands of performance marketers rely on LeadsCon each year for unparalleled insights and access to marketing and technology leaders.

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in AI-powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for marketing and sales organizations. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way email conversations. Used by more than 1,100 companies worldwide, Conversica’s sales assistants are built on a proven AI platform integrating natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG), and machine learning (ML) capabilities. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Strategic Growth, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.