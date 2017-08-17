Ahipoki fans can rejoice once again as the CityScape location in Downtown Phoenix at 50 West Jefferson St Suite 160 will open its doors on Monday, August 21, 2017 with operating hours of 10:45 AM until 9:00 PM daily.

On Friday, August 25, Ahipoki will be offering all guests 50% off all bowls, all day long. The Ahipoki expansion has made its mark in the valley and nation as the fastest growing poke concept in the quick serve restaurant industry.

Ahipoki has six other locations in the works for Arizona including:

-Camelback Colonnade at 20th St and Camelback Rd in Phoenix opening mid-September

-San Tan in Gilbert opening first part of October

-Avondale at 103rd and McDowell, fall 2018

-Queen Creek opening fall 2018

-92nd and Shea in Scottsdale, first quarter 2018

-Chandler Fashion Center, first quarter of 2018

Poke, a Hawaiian based dish featuring diced sushi grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp and yellowtail garnished with vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad and masago served over a bowl of rice is the quick serve industry’s hottest new concept.

“The opening of CityScape firmly plants the Ahipoki brand at the epicenter of downtown Phoenix. Our organization is excited to announce these upcoming six locations which will make it more convenient than ever for our fans to enjoy our healthy, quick serve poke concept,” explained Jason Jantzen.

Zimmerman, entrepreneur and investor, along with Jantzen who is also owner of Phoenix

Marketing Associates, have spearheaded the growth of Ahipoki in Arizona and Washington and are looking forward to expanding into other states.

More information can be found at http://www.ahipokibowl.com

About Ahipoki Bowl:

The Ahipoki Bowl concept was born out of the desire of a restaurant group wanting to bring a much needed health-conscious California seafood restaurant with a south pacific flair to its customers. Health conscious fish lovers can sit down and relax in a laid back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant.

Media contact:

Christine Holtz

Phoenix Marketing Associates

602-282-0202

choltz(at)PhoenixMarketingAssociates(dot)com

602-282-0202