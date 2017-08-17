Tony Harrison Senior Marketing Manager, Beckman Coulter

A recent report indicates that circa 79 percent of 483 warning letters issued by the FDA to the biopharmaceutical industry in 2016 cited deficiencies in data integrity. The FDA outlines their expectations for quality critical instrumentation in the GMP environment in their 21 CFR Part 11 ruling.

Presented as part of the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Virtual Trade Show Virtual Event, this webinar takes a look at how quality-critical on-line Total Organic Carbon (TOC) and conductivity instrumentation can be configured to help companies comply with the FDA’s expectations on data integrity, including the use of Microsoft Active Directory and PDF data export.

Tony Harrison, a senior marketing manager with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, will be the speaker for this event.

Harrison holds a Bachelor's Degree in electrical & electronic engineering and has extensive background in water system TOC, conductivity and ozone analysis and cleanroom environmental monitoring as well as particle characterization. He has spent the last fifteen years in applied metrology for the pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing industries. Prior to that, he worked for companies providing process control automation solutions for manufacturing industries.

LabRoots will host this webinar September 5, 2017, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT. To learn more about the Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Virtual Trade Show, the event in particular, or to register for free, click here.

