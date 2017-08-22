Abossein Engineering and Wattenbarger Architects is announcing the impressive milestone of their 100th project together in July 2017. The first project began in 1988, and through the years that followed, they created a portfolio of work together that has covered numerous cities throughout the United States, including projects in Washington, California, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii and Oregon.

Founded in 1987, Wattenbarger Architects has historically been focused exclusively on living environments for older adults, with experience designing for the entire continuum of care. Within those 30 years, they have designed over 20,000 units of senior housing, from independent to assisted, Alzheimer's care and skilled, including CCRC's. In recent years, Wattenbarger Architects has expanded to include mixed use and multifamily work within their portfolio.

Wattenbarger Architects has designed projects in 19 states - from Florida to New York, in the Midwest to the Southwest and, of course, the West Coast and Hawaii. Their clients include not-for-profit, faith-based providers of housing as well as for-profit developers and operators of multifamily and seniors housing, their design solutions respond to a broad variety of architectural styles, geographic requirements, and operational and management approaches.

Abossein Engineering has been providing engineering excellence for 32 years, and has built a reputation for creative and ingenious solutions. Alex Abossein is one of the exclusive group of engineers in the US who has obtained a license in three separate disciplines, M.P.E. F.P.E., E.P.E., & LEED-AP.

Over three decades, Alex Abossein has become licensed in mechanical, fire protection, and electrical engineering. This blend of experience and expertise provides the clients and partners of Abossein Engineering a distinct benefit over other engineering firms. In addition to being licensed in each discipline, Alex is also an accredited green building LEED professional and an energy code examiner.

Abossein Engineering has obtained business registrations in 17 states throughout the US, and has completed projects in all of these states. He and his team focus on productivity, efficiency and cost effectiveness of all project variables. This highlights why his skills are in such high demand, as he includes love for the small details, the intricacies of each project that he participates.

Alex believes that the foundation of a successful business is relationships. As such he strives to demonstrate his trustworthiness as partner, and creates an environment of teamwork and information sharing. Once these elements are in place, the focus, dedication and attention to detail are the factors which will time and time again provide success in any venture. The combination of these elements is the key to his success in the 32 years since Abossein Engineering was established.