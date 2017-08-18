“We are thrilled to be cited again by Gartner in the data integration tools magic quadrant" - Lou Ennuso, CEO, Adeptia.

Adeptia, a leading provider of automated business-to-business (B2B) data connectivity and integration solutions for non-technical users, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in its “2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.”

The report published on 3 August 2017 is available at https://www.gartner.com/doc/3777464/magic-quadrant-data-integration-tools.

The Gartner report notes, “Organizations are increasingly required to provide data to, and receive data from, external trading partners (customers, suppliers, business partners and others). Data integration tools are relevant for addressing these challenges, which often consist of the same types of data access, transformation and movement components found in other common use cases.”

The recent report observes that, based in Chicago, Illinois, “Adeptia supports the core requirements of bulk/ batch data delivery and granular data capture and propagation with a combination of its data integration capability, application integration, ESB, B2B integration and trading partner management.”

Gartner’s inquiry discussions concluded that Adeptia’s data integration functionalities blended with enterprise service bus (ESB) and business process management (BPM) are greatly appreciated by reference customers.

Evaluating the core strengths of Adeptia, Gartner mentions that Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) capabilities of Adeptia enable B2B inter-enterprise data sharing use cases. “Its products support integration of on-premises endpoints, cloud endpoints, and a combination of the two for integration patterns that support pervasive integration. Reference customers also cite ease of use, good performance, and throughput as strengths, which are particularly relevant for enabling citizen integrators and capitalizing on business moments,” says the report.

“We are thrilled to be cited again by Gartner in the data integration tools magic quadrant," said Lou Ennuso, CEO at Adeptia. “At Adeptia we are laser-focused on providing the most innovative B2B data integration solution for our customers that combines all the channels – Files, Forms and APIs – in a single solution. This business application approach allows IT, operations staff and partners to collaborate to onboard customers and partners faster and provide the best customer experience.”

