ezbob CTO: AU10TIX’s technology remains unmatched to anything we checked. We look forward to continue the good relationship into the future

ezbob joins additional AU10TIX BOS users who re-choose the technology that powers some of the world's biggest financial services and has become market standard. AU10TIX BOS has been consistently widening its performance gap over conventional solutions over the last year. Most notable are BOS technology's forensic-level forgery, counterfeiting and risk factor detection as well as ability to handle borderline quality and non-standard ID images. AU10TIX BOS Secure Customer Onboarding (SCO) paradigm combines ID authentication and record generation, biometric Selfie-to-ID face matching (With advanced anti-spoofing capabilities) and additional KYC services thus offering a comprehensive solution for customer acquisition, operating efficiency and robust KYC compliance.

“We are happy to continue benefitting from AU10TIX BOS exceptional capabilities,” said Yaron Shoshani, CTO, ezbob. “Our top priority is providing a fast, secure and friendly onboarding process. AU10TIX helps us accomplish fraud prevention and regulatory compliance while maintaining operating efficiency. AU10TIX’s technology remains unmatched to anything we checked. We look forward to continue the good relationship into the future.”

“ezbob is a long-standing client we love to work with,” Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX. “They make it a point to stay ahead of the game and we love to be able to contribute to their growth and profitability. ezbob is definitely a client we are proud to present as a great user case. Thanks for the vote of confidence guys.”

“ezbob is a great example of how advanced automation wisely used can make a difference,” Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing of AU10TIX. “ezbob has really prevented fraud using the AU10TIX BOS system. At the same time, they made customer onboarding journey simpler and more intuitive while improving competitiveness and efficiency. This is a good example of how to make best use of technology. We will continue to work closely with our friends ay ezbob in enabling better and stronger authentication and onboarding automation.”

About ezbob

Ezbob, is an UK based software provider for banks and other financial institutions. The company's leading product is an digital end to end business loan platform.

Investors include Oak Tree Capital from the US and the British Business Bank's Angel Co-Fund. Partners include Alibaba and RBS. The automated online platform analyzes the applicant's personal and business information, including links to business bank accounts, online marketplaces, online accounting providers, payment service providers, and e-commerce platforms with which Ezbob is integrated. Ezbob compiles this data into a workable client profile in an instant so that its risk engines can make a qualified decision, allowing the approved applicant immediate funding. In February 2017 RBS launched ezbob's white labeled platform under the brand ESMELOANS to lend to UK SMEs.

For more information, visit http://www.ezbob.com

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit http://www.au10tix.com

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

For more information, visit http://www.icts-int.com

Contact:

ezbob

Yaron Shoshani, CTO

Email: info@ezbob.com

Tel.: +44- 203-769 3128

AU10TIX

Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing

Email: ofer.friedman@au10tix.com

Tel.: +357 (22) 007698

ICTS International NV

Alon Raich

Email: mail@ictsinternational.com

Tel.: +31-20-716 3421

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company’s business strategy and future plans of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this press release. These and other important factors, including those mentioned in various Securities and Exchange Commission filings made periodically by the Company, may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to differ materially from the future results and performance expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s expectations or future events.