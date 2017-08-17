FoxDen Decor Now Offering Live Edge Wood Tops for Vanities

FoxDen Decor (https://foxdendecor.com) is happy to announce their latest product addition – live edge wood vanity tops.

“Live edge furniture is the ultimate expression of natural, rustic, elegant decor,” says Jami Stewart, spokesperson for FoxDen Decor.

The emerging live edge trend means the natural edge of the slab is left intact and not cut to create a square, rectangle or oval tabletop of vanity top. The result is a stunning work of art; with a live edge, the piece is original and cannot be duplicated.

“The options for creativity in your space with live edge wood vanity tops are unlimited,” smiles Stewart. “This look is charming in a cabin setting, a quaint B&B or Airbnb, as a focal piece in a room, in a country-inspired dwelling and with anyone that wants natural, earthy elements in their home.

You can trust FoxDen Decor to have the best interior design advice when it comes to rustic and reclaimed wood furnishings. The company has been recognized several times by Houzz, and has been featured in magazines and on HGTV.

To learn more about FoxDen Décor’s live edge wood vanity tops, visit foxdendecor.com/in-stock-bathroom-vanities/ and you can learn home styling tips on the company’s blog (foxdendecor.com/blog).

About FoxDen Decor

We offer a unique selection of rustic furniture with styles ranging from reclaimed, door top, rustic, painted, cedar and much more. All furniture is hand crafted and finished by using a hand rubbed paste wax. Our reclaimed furniture is sanded down to a smooth to the touch finish and can be stained or left natural.

