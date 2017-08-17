Richard Bown says, ”I would certainly recommend Filestream. We’re not particularly technically minded people and the software is easy to use. Ultimately it comes down to good old fashioned customer service. Support has been first class."

Filestream announces that Health Partners Europe Limited, a medical claims and specialist healthcare trust administrator, has selected its electronic document management software (EDMS) to manage all the paperwork and invoices associated with medical treatment of thousands of elite and professional sports people in football, cricket, rugby and athletics. Last year, this totalled payments worth £15 million.

For the past two decades, normal private medical insurance has been unavailable to most professional sportsmen and women given the complexity, frequency and cost of treatment. To address this, Health Partners designs, creates and manages medical trusts which then pay out when athletes are injured. Founded in 1995, the company is unique in the market given it works with 96% of football teams in the UK and all county cricket clubs.

Richard Bown, Health Partners’ operations director, says, “If you take football as an example, individual clubs pay into a trust fund, which then pays out when medical treatments are required. Costs can be astronomical. We oversea the whole process from the trust’s inception, determining how much each club pays in and then managing the flow of money out for care.”

This clearly generates a vast amount of sensitive paper work which must be indexed carefully and stored securely for up to ten years. Richard Bown says, “We take in a frankly huge amount of documentation and, despite moving into bigger offices we thought adequate for at least a decade, we were sinking in paper and running out of space within months.”

This has been driven by two key reasons. First, Health Partners’ business has expanded steadily over the past 15 years with growth rates of 5% year on year as more and more clients join its trusts. Secondly, the amount and complexity of injuries have increased which fuels the amount of paperwork created. Today, it helps around 7,000 sportspeople annually.

Health Partners selected Filestream to provide a secure archival solution for the business which runs on all PCs in its Surrey-based headquarters and is tightly integrated with its bespoke claims management system. Fifteen administrators use it on a day to day basis.

All paperwork arriving at Health Partner is scanned on arrival using a Kodak i2400 desktop scanner which can process 30 pages per minute and has a rated daily capacity of 4,000 pages. Images are then indexed along with information arriving via email. Work is then distributed to each administrator to deal with.

The claims management system stores player and club contact details, the history of an individual’s injuries and previous claims, the healthcare provider involved, treatment given as well as managing payments whether it be done by BACS or cheque.

Filestream’s EDMS delivers a quick return on investment

The benefits of using Filestream software has been immediate. Removing paper from Health Partner’s business and using an EDMS has delivered the following:

o Provided instant access to claims paperwork;

o Enhanced how staff managed their workloads thereby improving staff efficiency and productivity;

o Allowed staff to work remotely from home and connect into the Filestream EDMS and the claims system via a secure VPN , thereby increasing flexibility;

o Removed the overhead of expensive offsite storage for paper files;

o Boosted security as all data is backed up and encrypted for resilience

o Avoided the necessity to hire four or five extra full time staff to manage to the ever-increasing volume of paperwork associated with the business.

Richard Bown says, ”I would certainly recommend Filestream. We’re not particularly technically minded people and the software is easy to use. Ultimately it comes down to good old fashioned customer service. Support has been first class. Filestream went above and beyond to help us and worked hard to integrated their software with our claims system.”

Charles Hooker, Filestream’s managing director, says, “Health Partners’ business is built on trust and it works in a sensitive area – namely the administration of healthcare provision to both up and coming and famous sportspeople. The efficient management of its operation is therefore crucial to provide a responsive and effective service so having a secure and intuitive EDMS to archive paperwork is a massive help.”

About Filestream Limited

Based in Wokingham, Filestream Limited is a supplier of electronic document management software. First developed in 2003, Filestream’s EDMS is written in-house by developers using current Microsoft® technology including MS SQL and .net framework. It integrates with and has the same look and feel as Office 2010. The software is suitable for use in any industry by any size of company up to 1,000 staff or as a departmental solution in larger organisations. For further information, please visit http://www.filestreamsystems.co.uk

