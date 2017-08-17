nexVortex Named to Inc. 5000 List for 7th Consecutive Year

As a leader in cloud communications and an industry expert in both SIP Trunking and Hosted Voice Services, nexVortex today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies in the US for the seventh consecutive year.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"In the last ten years nexVortex has grown by over 4000% and we are honored to be included on the 2017 Inc. 5000 List for what is now our seventh consecutive year,” said nexVortex President and CEO, Fred Fromm. “We wish to thank our customers and channel partners and especially our Uncommon Team that has made this impressive progress possible."

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands August 16) is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA.

