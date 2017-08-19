The international language service provider flexword Translators & Consultants based in Mannheim, Germany, is starting an international workshop programme for future translators. The first workshop will be held at flexword’s office in Novi Sad, Serbia. Students of philology will be given an in-depth look at translation processes and the latest technologies.

flexword DOO with its registered office in Novi Sad, Serbia, covers the region of Southeastern Europe and, within the flexword group, is in charge of the entire translation engineering section, among other things. From 2nd to 28th October 2017, flexword will be offering students the opportunity to familiarise themselves with translation management processes and technologies and give them a look behind the scenes of an international language service provider in a series of free, 2-week-long translator workshops in Novi Sad.

For more than a decade, flexword Translators & Consultants has offered students and graduates of translation studies months-long internships in which they can put their theoretical knowledge into practice. Now, this workshop programme is designed especially for students whose programmes or universities offer no or only very theoretical seminars in translation technologies and translation management. Moreover, in many countries, there are no special study programmes for translation at all. The goal of this workshop programme designed for students of linguistics is thus to give a larger number of students, also those at the start of their studies, practical insights into the translation industry with short-term programmes.

"We at flexword handle around 300 translation projects a month from many different areas – from automotive technology to commercial law to dentistry, etc. These are usually multilingual translations, for example into all languages of the European Union, which require very high technological competence in addition to linguistic competence. We increasingly offer the translators involved technical support in this as well. This shows us first hand what areas of translator training could be improved," says Goranka Miš-Čak, founder and Managing Director of flexword Translators & Consultants. In recent years, the language service provider has already successfully filled internship positions in the Mannheim and Jacksonville offices that often later led to employment or freelance positions. Now, flexword would like to expand this extremely positive experience with future translators.

In these workshops, the company with headquarters in Germany and offices in Serbia, the US and the UK offers students of philology not only insights into the technical standards for human and computer-aided translation, but more than 20 years of experience in language services. The flexword team in Novi Sad, Serbia, is the specialist in the flexword group for translation memory management, creating and managing multilingual terminology databases, translation engineering (text preparation and processing for the translation process), and the development of applications for standard translation management tools. The company would like to interest students and future translators in these areas in particular, because a detailed understanding of these important areas provides information about the translation process as a whole. The contents and quality of the workshops are the primary concern for flexword Translators & Consultants.

About flexword Translators & Consultants:

flexword Translators & Consultants, whose head office is in Mannheim, is one of Germany's leading professional language service providers. Its Managing Director, Goranka Miš-Čak, is a qualified translator, who founded the company in 1992. From very small to large-scale projects, from single-language to multilingual, from long-term projects to express and overnight translations, over 1,000 clients from a wide variety of industries choose flexword as a full service provider based on its core expertise in the translation services sector. The company was one of the first translation providers to be certified to EN 15038 for translation services (successor standard: EN ISO 17100). This makes flexword the top provider among the high-quality language service providers. The owner-managed group with offices in Germany, the US, the UK and Serbia boasts a global network of more than 6,500 qualified specialist translators, proofreaders and interpreters. As such, flexword can provide translations exclusively from qualified mother-tongue specialists with many years of professional experience. flexword is a member of the British Chamber of Commerce, the "Metropolregion Rhein-Neckar" public-private partnership model and is also a training enterprise for the Rhine-Neckar Chamber of Industry and Commerce. For over 20 years, flexword has been synonymous with top-quality translations, completing all assignments competently and on time while showing flexibility and focusing on the customer's needs.

Press contact

Amélie Quasthoff

PR & Communications Manager

Tel.: +49 621 39 74 78 – 0 | Fax: +49 621 39 74 78 -10

amelie.quasthoff(at)flexword(dot)de | http://www.flexword.de