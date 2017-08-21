PCS is an organization built around industry experts with a proven track record for providing efficient and cost-effective compliance management solutions.

Searching for an efficient, cost effective solution to managing North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) compliance efforts? Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS) is making that solution a reality.

Managing NERC compliance internally, but failing to dedicate the appropriate amount of resources to reliability compliance responsibilities can cause negative impacts and may be costing far more in both loss of productivity and risk exposure. Adding the PCS Compliance Team is a cost-effective approach to meeting NERC reliability compliance obligations.

At PCS, we realize that a company’s Subject Matter Experts’ (SMEs) focus is primarily on its operations and assets. Adding additional responsibilities of compliance management to these SMEs to monitor the compliance positions for each of the company’s applicable requirements, including tracking the ever-changing regulations, enforcement dates, compliance evidence, and correction activities often come with the additional cost to the organization’s overall operational productivity. PCS offers a full compliance management solution to help SMEs return to focusing on their area of operational expertise by following established procedures and workflow that will naturally demonstrate the company’s compliance to regulators.

PCS is an organization built around industry experts with a proven track record for providing efficient and cost-effective compliance management solutions. The PCS team includes two former NERC auditors, a former WECC CIP auditor, and six former compliance program managers. The PCS team adds decades of expertise in generation, transmission, marketing, control systems, physical/cyber security, and compliance management, to enhance its client’s ability to manage NERC compliance obligations in a cost effective and well-organized manner. The PCS team delivers compliance interpretations based on extensive auditing experience and demonstrated regional audit success that provides confidence in the team’s ability to develop and follow the right compliance approach for each client. PCS provides compliance support to entities in the WECC, RF, NPCC, TRE/ERCOT, SERC, SPP, FRCC, MRO, and all Canadian provincial regions.

Staying current with new and changing regulations is essential to maintaining a continuously compliant program. PCS staff is connected to the NERC regulatory development processes through active participation in committees throughout NERC and the regions and assists its clients in keeping apprised of the impact that new/changing regulations will have on them.

A company’s ability to monitor, identify and self-correct deficiencies with compliance obligations are necessary components in the overall compliance management structure. The PCS team offers both experience and support with monitoring and enforcement related issues including mock audits, gap analyses, internal spot checks and, in the event of an unfortunate enforcement related issue, can offer assistance with regional self-reporting, mitigation, and enforcement related activities. The PCS team is dedicated to helping its clients achieve and maintain a full state of compliance as quickly as possible.

When pursuing cost effective solutions to managing compliance efforts, be sure to calculate the value of having a dedicated team of experts available throughout the NERC regulatory process. PCS is experienced at and ready to help manage those regulatory obligations at a fraction of the cost that it would take to staff up an entire company with this level of expertise.

For information regarding PCS support for NERC compliance program management needs, please contact Dale Zahn at (262) 436-4116 or visit the PCS website at http://www.provencompliance.com.