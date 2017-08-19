Physician Partners of America adds specialist to Orlando pain clinic

Taufiq Ahmed, M.D. joins PPOA Pain Relief Group in Orlando Pain management is not one size fits all. I enjoy the challenge of getting to the root of the problem.

Physician Partners of America Pain Relief Group announces that Taufiq Ahmed, M.D., has joined its Orlando location as an interventional pain management physician. He brings a wealth of pain management experience including a background in anesthesiology, a focus on the treatment of migraine headaches, and significant experience in spinal cord stimulation for chronic pain.

Dr. Ahmed earned his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in 2005. He completed his anesthesiology residency at the Emory University School of Medicine Department of Anesthesiology in Georgia, and his fellowship in interventional pain medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine Department of Anesthesiology.

He began his career as an anesthesiologist at Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Va., and was later hired by the University of Florida School of Medicine Shands Jacksonville (Florida) Hospital, as an attending physician in interventional pain management and general anesthesiology.

He has also served as an interventional pain management physician and anesthesiologist at Spine and Joint Pain Management in Orange Park, Fla., Advantacare in Altamonte Springs, Fla., and Doctors Pain Management Associates in Kissimmee, Fla.

Dr. Ahmed is a member of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, American Board of Pain Medicine and the American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association, among others.

“Pain management is not one size fits all. I enjoy the challenge of getting to the root of the problem and making someone functional again,” he said. “My goal is always to improve quality of life and functionality.”

A native of New Jersey, he is multilingual, speaking Urdu and Hindi in addition to English. In his spare time, he enjoys tennis, hiking, travel and fitness.

Dr. Ahmed are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the clinic, 1736 33rd Street, Suite 100, Orlando, Fla., 32839. The clinic, which opened in June, is visible from the south side of Interstate 4 and accessible from exits 79 and 80. Patients can call (407)-385-1551 to book an appointment. Same-day appointments are available.

About PPOA:

Started in 2013 and headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Physician Partners of America (PPOA), is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA, and its affiliates – Florida Pain Relief Group, Texas Pain Relief Group, Texas Foot and Ankle Group, Urgent Care of Texas and National Medical Practices – share a common vision of ensuring the wellbeing of patients and providing their physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs in the face of increasingly complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com.