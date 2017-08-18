Titanic, A Legacy, Now at WonderWorks Destiny

WonderWorks Destiny is integrating history and science with a new interactive exhibit surrounding one of the most monumental events in history, the sinking of the RMS Titanic. The exhibit, opening on August 18th, will be a two-part zone that allows guests to learn more about the devastating challenges passengers faced during the ship’s sinking in 1912.

The “how cold is it” challenge will time guests’ ability to hold their hand in an icy vat of 28-degree water, the same temperature as the North Atlantic Ocean the night the Titanic sank. A lifelike stair ramp positioned at the ships angle 110 minutes after impact will have guests positioned to feel the strength needed to combat the force of a sinking vessel. Both displays are accompanied by background information that explains the magnitude of this event that has been studied by historians and portrayed in popular culture over the past century.

“We embrace exhibits that integrate STEM learning with other subjects and display important pieces of history,” said Director of Operations Nicole Montgomery. “The idea for the WonderWorks brand was built on a foundation of education. Our new Titanic exhibit is a welcomed addition to those who already know of it, as well as younger generations who are just now discovering it.”

The sinking sparked conversation and further research on vessel construction and safety, sea patrol and iceberg watch. Along with the extensive list of hands-on exhibits already inside WonderWorks, guests can experience the Titanic zone when they purchase any regular admission ticket. The team at WonderWorks is proud to join the collection of memorials and museums around the world that share information to preserve the legacy of Titanic’s passengers and crew.

