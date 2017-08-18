Dominique Bischoff-Brown, Chief Executive Officer The combination of Quick and Unitrans will create one of the premier asset-light logistics providers of complex transport solutions for the Life Sciences industry.

Q International Courier, LLC, d/b/a Quick International, LLC (“Quick”), a highly specialized asset-light logistics provider of complex transport solutions for mission-critical and non-discretionary goods, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Unitrans International Corporation, a division of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS). Quick is currently owned by an investor group consisting of The Jordan Company and Quick’s management team.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Unitrans is a full service international freight forwarder with significant cold chain capabilities. The Company has strong expertise in global logistics, imports/exports, air and ocean freight, project logistics, regulatory compliance and customs brokerage. Unitrans’ core competency in international cold chain logistics has uniquely positioned the Company to serve the highly demanding and fast growing life sciences end markets. In 2016, Unitrans controlled approximately 32,000 shipments for approximately 300 recurring customers.

“The combination of Quick and Unitrans will create one of the premier asset-light logistics providers of complex transport solutions for the Life Sciences industry,” said Dominique Bischoff-Brown, CEO of Quick. “We are extremely impressed by what the current management team and employees have accomplished at Unitrans and are excited about the opportunity for the Quick and Unitrans teams to join forces.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Quick and The Jordan Company. BMO Capital Markets served as the exclusive financial advisor to the seller.

About Q International Courier, LLC

For over 36 years, Quick has been providing 24/7 global priority logistics and transportation solutions for time and temperature sensitive, mission-critical and life saving needs across a wide range of industries. Quick specializes in shipping organs and blood for transplant or research, personalized medicine, medical devices and investigational drugs for the healthcare, life science and pharmaceutical industries, as well as critical and high-value parts for the aviation, high tech, and manufacturing industries. Headquartered in New York, Quick has offices throughout the world, and employs 500+ full-time employees.

About The Jordan Company

The Jordan Company, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that manages funds with original capital commitments in excess of $8 billion with a 35-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has offices in Chicago.

Contact: Marie T. Vigliarolo, SVP Marketing

Quick International Courier, LLC

718.995.3616 ext. 2207

http://www.quick.aero