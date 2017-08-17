How Does Gabby Douglas Make it Stick?

There's power in writing things down - especially when it comes to tackling complicated subjects. Whether it’s preparing for back-to-school or training for a big game, research has found that you’re 42% more likely to get something done if you write it down.*

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/EsbVvD2dYsg

Champion gymnast, Gabby Douglas, knows a thing or two about achieving goals you set out for yourself. To help achieve her goals, she knows how to manage a busy schedule and accomplish all of the tasks on her to-do list. While she was training for gymnastics and studying for all her exams at the same time, she found excellent ways of getting it all done.

Gabby has teamed up with Post-it® Brand on a nationwide media tour to help students make their goals stick as they head back-to-school.

During television and radio interviews nationwide, Gabby inspired the audiences with insights into:



How she sets her goals, her favorite ways to stay organized and how she keeps her goals front and center by writing them down and creating a goal board

Study tips for students that will help them achieve their goals

Advice on how anyone can manage a busy schedule

*Matthews, G. (2007). The impact of commitment, accountability, and written goals on goal achievement. Paper presented at the 87th Convention of the Western Psychological Association, Vancouver, B.C., and Canada.

About Post-it® Brand from 3M:

For over 35 years, the Post-it® Brand has helped people be more productive, communicate better and express themselves in a number of creative ways.

About 3M:

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $30 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at http://www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNewsroom.

3M and Post-it® Brand are trademarks of 3M.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a social media video portal for organizations to share their content, produced by award-winning video communications firm, D S Simon Media (http://www.dssimon.com). It includes separate channels for Health and Wellness, Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Money and Finance, Social Responsibility, Sports and Technology.