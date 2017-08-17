Hyland’s core values align perfectly with Ohio Business Competes’, illustrating our commitment to nondiscrimination and promoting a supportive culture for all employees, customers and partners

Hyland, a leading provider of content services software solutions for managing content, processes and cases, has joined the Ohio Business Competes coalition, a non-partisan coalition of businesses committed to achieving nondiscrimination policies.

Hyland appreciates the diversity of its customer, partner and employee community, incorporating inclusive, nondiscriminatory policies and procedures to support its thriving and diverse business. The content services provider prides itself on treating every individual with integrity and respect.

“I’ve always been proud of the inclusive environment at our organization where employees respect and support each other entirely,” said Debbie Connelly, vice president of human resources at Hyland. “Hyland’s core values align perfectly with Ohio Business Competes’, illustrating our commitment to nondiscrimination and promoting a supportive culture for all employees, customers and partners.”

Many of Ohio’s top employers share Ohio Business Competes’ inclusive values. Of the state’s top 98 employers, identified by JobsOhio, over 80 have inclusive and nondiscrimination policies in place, ensuring the best and brightest talent call Ohio home. Businesses overwhelmingly report that such policies cost next to nothing and help drive a competitive edge.

“For Ohio to be competitive in the marketplace, our state needs to reflect inclusive business practices,” said Alana Jochum board me of Ohio Business Competes. “Hyland sets a great example for other Ohio-based organizations to see the business benefits of joining the Ohio Business Competes coalition in support of inclusive, statewide nondiscrimination policies.”

For more information about Ohio Business Competes mission, visit OhioBusinessCompetes.org. To search available career opportunities at Hyland visit Hyland.com/Careers.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune’s Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

About Ohio Business Competes

Ohio Business Competes is a non-partisan coalition of businesses committed to achieving nondiscrimination policies at the state level in order to attract the best talent, to increase Business-to-Business & Business-to-Consumer relationships, and to grow Ohio’s economy.