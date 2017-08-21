X-Rite IntelliTrax2 At PRINT17, printers can learn how to bring color automation to older presses to maximize performance and extend their value. This ensures that today’s printers can meet customers’ demanding requirements for color quality while staying competitive.

X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, and its subsidiary Pantone LLC, today announced that its best-of-breed color management solutions will be showcased in the Rutherford Graphic Products booth #134 at PRINT17, September 10-14 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees will see a range of closed loop color control solutions designed to fit the needs of commercial printers and packaging converters of all sizes.

Today, printers and converters face the complexity of managing shorter print runs, faster turnaround times and demanding customer requirements. Printers must match color standards against the files and proofs provided by customers for digital and offset production environments on a variety of substrates. Production standards then need to be maintained, communicated and used effectively at every point in the color workflow to ensure optimal productivity and consistently high-quality color.

“The combined closed loop color control solution from Rutherford Graphic Products and X-Rite can help streamline print operations by reducing make-ready times, minimizing ink and substrate waste and automatically checking output for color drifts,” says Cindy Cooperman, Global Director of Packaging & Brand, X-Rite. “When color drift occurs, a closed-loop approach makes it fast and easy to return to acceptable tolerances. At PRINT17, printers can learn how to bring color automation to older presses to maximize performance and extend their value. This ensures that today’s printers can meet customers’ demanding requirements for color quality while staying competitive, saving on resources, and meeting tight delivery schedules.”

X-Rite solutions on display in the Rutherford Graphics Products booth include:



X-Rite IntelliTrax2, an automated color management scanning solution, offering press-side color control and fast color correction on press. It is an ideal solution for high-end, high speed printing operations and supports the latest measurement standards, allowing printers to meet new G7 and PSO/FOGRA process control requirements.

X-Rite eXact Scan, a handheld spectrophotometer used for both spot measurement and scans to better understand, control, manage and communicate color across the entire workflow.

“We are excited to have X-Rite join us in the Rutherford Graphics Products booth at PRINT17,” says Jay Rutherford, President of Rutherford Graphic Products. “Attendees will see how X-Rite IntelliTrax2 coupled with our IntelliLoop system makes digitally-driven, closed-loop color control an affordable reality for printers.”

For more information on benefits of closed-loop color control, read the X-Rite blog

