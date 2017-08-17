Users can purchase just released versions of Variant: Limits™ and ARTé: Mecenas™ through Triseum's new online store. "The game-based learning movement is on, and we are providing an opportunity for students, faculty, gamers and anyone who is passionate about transforming education to be part of it," said Thomas.

Triseum's award winning games are captivating students and educators, and through the company's new direct online and pre-purchase options, Triseum is broadening access to users in North America and Europe. In addition to being able to purchase just released versions of Variant: Limits™ and ARTé: Mecenas™ through Triseum's new online store, users can now pre-order an entire series of Triseum's games under development at a discounted price. Plus, users who pre-order upcoming games can play-test early versions, then share feedback and see their names listed in the game credits.

"Games have always served as both a fun and fundamental way to learn starting with young children, and they are proven to be effective for foundational subjects even in high school and college," said André Thomas, CEO of Triseum and professor at Texas A&M University. "The game-based learning movement is on, and we are providing an opportunity for students, faculty, gamers and anyone who is passionate about transforming education to be part of it, from influencing game playability to the overall impact of games in and out of the classroom. It is an investment in the future of education and a chance to take an active part in revolutionizing the way we teach and learn at the highest levels."

Today also marks the launch of new versions of Triseum's calculus and art history games. Calculus was recently ranked number one on the top ten list of courses most disliked by students in a USA Today article. Variant: Limits is designed to make calculus more enjoyable, enabling students to grasp and apply complex concepts in a high-stakes 3D adventure. Meanwhile, ARTé: Mecenas transports students to the 15th and 16th century Italian Renaissance where they commission works of art as a Medici banker. Both games include enhanced functionality and new features and are playable on a wide array of Windows and Mac OS computers. ARTé: Mecenas also includes expanded browser compatibility to Google Chrome.

Triseum's entertainment quality games, which are backed by rigorous instructional design and research, have been recognized by the CODiE Awards, Serious Play Awards and U.S. Distance Learning Association. Numerous schools at the forefront of game-based learning are already using Triseum's games in their classrooms.

About Triseum™

Triseum grew out of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, which is why education will always remain at the heart of this learning company. Partnering with industry leading experts in gaming and instructional design, Triseum creates entertainment quality, immersive learning games for foundational subjects where high school and higher education students face challenges with engagement, course completion and success. Delivering world-class digital experiences that profoundly impact students while maintaining strict learning efficacy backed by rigorous research, Triseum's bold curiosity means pushing the boundaries of what educational games are all about. For more information, please visit http://www.triseum.com.

# # #