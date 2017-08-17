John Harden Named a Member of TechPoint’s Tech 25 Class of 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (August 17, 2017) – Axia Technology Partners (AxiaTP) announced today that John Harden, Principal Software Engineer, has been recognized as one of TechPoint’s Tech 25 recipients.

“Receiving the Tech 25 award is an amazing recognition, especially during a time when Indianapolis is having a major impact on the technology space,” said Harden. “It’s exciting to see the hard work and dedication of so many nominees being celebrated across the state, and it’s an honor to be a member of this influential group.”

The prestigious honor is awarded to 25 individuals who have worked endlessly to help advance Indiana’s tech and tech-enabled companies. After Tech 25 alumni and technology professionals devoted over 75 hours to evaluating this year’s extremely competitive class of nominees, Harden was selected a winner in the product development category for his critical role in developing AxiaTP’s award-winning business communications workflow platform, Kerauno.

Additionally, Harden’s work influences not only those in the office but also within the community. Harden is an advocate for furthering the Indianapolis tech community through his work on the Board of Eleven Fifty Academy and as a mentor for students pursuing careers in technology.

“John’s accomplishments can hardly go unnoticed,” said Josh Ross, Managing Partner of AxiaTP. “We recognized his talents early on, when he placed second in a national application development contest as a high school student. During the early years of the company, he became an integral resource behind developing internal software and streamlining business workflows. His passion for seeing the Indy tech scene grow as well as AxiaTP is overwhelming.”

Tech 25 recipients will be honored on September 7, 2017, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in conjunction with the inaugural Indy Women in Tech LPGA Championship.

# # #

About Axia Technology Partners

Indianapolis-based Axia Technology Partners is a national provider of technology solutions, including its proprietary communications workflow platform Kerauno, which powerfully connects people, process, software and systems. AxiaTP’s clients include municipal governments, financial institutions, health care, schools and universities, law firms, manufacturers, and enterprise and small businesses. For more information about Axia Technology Partners, please visit http://www.axiatp.com.