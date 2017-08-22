Gaining Momentum: Building God’s Way names Derek Johnson CEO

Building God's Way, a network of Kingdom Building Services My commitment is to constantly challenge the status quo, while remaining focused on the mission and the legacy of BGW that Dan founded 20 years ago.

Building its strong leadership team to address the growing needs of ministries across the country, Building God’s Way announced this week that Derek Johnson will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. He will succeed Steve Hartman, who left a battle with cancer behind to join his Savior several years ago. Since then, Mike McIntosh has skillfully filled the gap, but can now fully devote himself to his area of expertise as the Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer.

At the helm of Building God’s Way, Derek will direct the organization’s efficiency and growth, establish partnerships with like-minded companies, and celebrate and equip each person to advance ministries throughout the country. Addressing the BGW team in Ogden, BGW Founder Daniel Cook described Derek’s well known passion for the heart of BGW, practiced listening ear, and exceptional ability to envision BGW’s future and implement practical, godly steps to bring it about.

Principal Architect, Don Mahoney commented, “Although the buildings that we design and see built are not an end in themselves, we believe them to be strategic tools in the growing of the Lord’s kingdom. Derek will be able to skillfully advance our mission with the talented individuals here at BGW and the assistance of our trusted partners throughout the United States.”

Derek joined BGW in 2009 as the Vice President of Business Development, dedicating himself to advancing the network of builders and forging marketing strategies to establish BGW on the national landscape. Prior to this, he developed sponsorships for Minor League Sports across the country and led the marketing program for the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. He has completed advanced management programs, including a graduate degree from the University of Florida and a Bachelor’s degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University.

"I am incredibly honored by this appointment and the confidence being placed in me to lead this great company,” Derek stated. “I’m truly excited about the future of BGW and the new opportunities available to us for growth, expansion and innovation. I look forward to working with all of our talented employees, our great builder partners, and our supply vendors and affiliates nationwide. My commitment is to constantly challenge the status quo, while remaining focused on the mission and the legacy of BGW that Dan founded 20 years ago.”

Building God’s Way is an award-winning, industry leader in ministry design and facilities-related services, including an extensive builder network, factory-direct supply, and financially sustainable building solutions. Originally founded in 1997 by Daniel Cook and now an employee-owned company, BGW has served more than 1,000 ministries nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.bgwservices.com.