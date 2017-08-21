Member Benefits Ranks On The Inc. 5000 For Third Consecutive Year

Earl "Chip" Trefry Jr. CLU, Owner and CEO of Member Benefits being featured for third consecutive year on Inc. 5000 list ...this is just the beginning.

Inc. magazine has ranked Member Benefits, NO. 2007 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy—America’s independent entrepreneurs.

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished, but this is just the beginning. With such a tenacious team and unique business model, I can’t wait to see what the future holds for Member Benefits,” said Chip Trefry Jr. CLU, Owner and CEO of Member Benefits.

A mere one in five companies featured on the list have made an appearance three times, and Member Benefits is excited to be one of them. According to Inc., Member Benefits has experienced a three-year growth of 186.87% according to Inc.

You can find the Member Benefits profile at http://www.inc.com/profile/member-benefits.

About Member Benefits

Member Benefits is a technology-driven insurance brokerage and third-party administrator that focuses on benefit programs and insurance exchanges for member-based organizations. Member Benefits specializes in the design, marketing, and administration of programs for employer groups, associations, affinity groups and franchises. Member Benefits operates in many states with locations in Jacksonville, FL and Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.memberbenefits.com