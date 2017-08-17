ISPE European Conference Introduces Pharma 4.0 Paradigm

Shifting the paradigm to Pharma 4.0 and focusing on the issues specifically surrounding pharmaceutical priorities will lead to improvements in productivity, quality, and security of the supply chain.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced its Europe Pharma 4.0 Conference, taking place 23 – 24 November in Verona, Italy. Organized in partnership with the ISPE Italy Affiliate, the conference will focus on preparing the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry for a full transition to an end-to-end integrated computerized system throughout the manufacturing process.

The introduction of advance automation and the increasing interconnectivity of Industry 4.0 is not only revolutionizing the Pharma industry, but also introducing many new challenges and production roadblocks.

“Shifting the paradigm to Pharma 4.0 and focusing on the issues specifically surrounding pharmaceutical priorities will lead to improvements in productivity, quality, and security of the supply chain,” said John Bournas, ISPE CEO and President. “The conference will explore the effects of this shift and how the industry will prepare for this next generational challenge.”

The ISPE 2017 Europe Pharma 4.0 Conference stems from the ISPE Europe Affiliates’ newly founded special interest group (SIG): “From Industry 4.0 to Pharma 4.0". The Pharma 4.0 SIG started discussions around the issues that the new “automation” factors are causing in the pharmaceutical production chain. Their goal is to specify and differentiate Pharma 4.0 from the common “Industry 4.0” concept, with the focus on maturity level models integrated in the program.

The two-day event features an education program focused on core topics, including automation, analytics, end-to-end integration, and workforce 4.0. Attendees will gain insight into a new world of manufacturing, engaging in dialogue with peer groups and senior industry leaders, and learning new manufacturing applications, models, and solutions.

To learn more about this event, visit http://www.ISPE.org/2017-Europe-Pharma-Industry-4-0-Conference.

