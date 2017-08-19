Mohawk SmartStrand® Forever Clean installed by The Gillespie Group is unequalled for spill protection, stain resistance, durability and luxurious softness

Parker at Stonegate, an assisted living residence in Highland Park, NJ, is a diverse community of over 1,000 passionate employees, caregivers, volunteers, thought leaders, researchers, educators and partners leading the way in services to the aging. After Parker at Stonegate changed ownership, it was time to refresh the carpeting with the goal of maintaining the same precise colors and style, as residents had become comfortable with the existing look and feel. Parker management chose The Gillespie Group, a NJ-based commercial flooring company with extensive experience in assisted living and multi-unit residential facilities and communities.

An important requirement of the project was that our residents’ activities and daily schedules would be uninterrupted during both removal and installation of carpeting.

An exact replacement to the existing Mohawk® carpeting was required, to fit the Parker’s overall visual style, and to match the feel and texture that residents were accustomed to. As a Mohawk-certified installer for many years, The Gillespie Group was well acquainted with the brand and its performance characteristics.

Melissa Senatore, District Sales Representative for The Gillespie Group commented, “Going into the project, it was clear that matching the aesthetic appearance, and working around the residents’ schedules were the primary goals. We’re quite familiar with the Mohawk product line, and were confident that we could accurately match the existing style.”

Mohawk SmartStrand® Forever Clean was installed on second and third floors of the Parker. As a focal point for many main gathering rooms and hallways, it provided a refreshed, clean appearance to the interior. The carpet is superior for unbeatable spill protection, permanent stain resistance, long-lasting durability and luxurious softness. Senatore noted, “We have used Mohawk carpeting for numerous projects to date, and always with great customer feedback. They really love the look, texture, and durability.”

Gillespie developed a logistics plan with Parker’s management to address the important issues: the work schedule had to revolve around the minimal disruption of activities for the residents, and address the technical challenges of custom fitting the replacement carpet to the existing layout. It involved precise cutting, measuring and had to map exactly to the colors and borders.

First, the existing carpeting had to be removed. Next, the full replacement installation had to be completed in two-and-a-half weeks. “We welcomed the technical challenge and opportunity to give the Parker a refreshed look,” added Senatore.

The carpeting installation was completed on time to wonderful reviews. The Gillespie Group truly partnered with Parker at Stonegate’s management, staff and residents for the installation; they worked hand-in-hand. They put the residents’ minds at ease, and didn’t disrupt their routines or schedules. Their expertise, manner, and customer service impressed all involved.

# # # #

About The Gillespie Group

The Gillespie Group, with headquarters in Dayton, NJ, has been a family-owned New Jersey-based business since it was founded in 1985. A leading nationwide commercial flooring and carpet company, The Gillespie Group offers a unique combination of consultation, product knowledge, industry experience, technical expertise, responsive service, and proven reliability. All company representatives have a deep knowledge of carpet and flooring materials and their performance characteristics. The company offers one of the strongest carpet warranties in the industry. The Gillespie Group team of expert technicians and installers are trained and certified by major manufacturers to ensure the highest quality workmanship. For more information on The Gillespie Group, please visit: http://www.thegillespiegroup.com.

For additional press information, please contact:

Ed Delia, Delia Associates

E: edelia(at)delianet(dot)com

T: 908-534-9044