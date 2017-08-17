A leading, regional alcohol beverage and gourmet food retailer, Gary’s Wine & Marketplace (http://www.garyswine.com), announced today that it has hired Brooke Sabel as Wine Director. Sabel will be overseeing the wine buying team and enhancing the wine education program for staff and customers. She brings a wealth of experience to her new role having previously served as a Wine Consultant at Morrell & Company, Lead Sommelier at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, and most recently as the Wine Director at Ninety Acres at Natirar. She has also developed wine lists for celebrity chefs including Bobby Flay, Wolfgang Puck, and Michael Mina.

Gary Fisch, CEO and Owner of Gary’s Wine & Marketplace, has prioritized educating his staff since the opening of his first store in 1987. Training has included extensive tasting sessions, traveling extensively to wine-producing regions, establishing relationships with winemakers and producers, and highlighting wines Fisch and his company have discovered that are unheralded by wine critics and reviewers. Gary’s Wine & Marketplace has grown from one neighborhood wine shop to five stores over the past 30 years – four of which are brick-and-mortar, and the other, an e-commerce business that ships to customers in 37 states. This year, Gary’s Wine & Marketplace is celebrating its 30th anniversary milestone, and bringing on a full-time wine director is Fisch’s latest effort to boost his staff’s depth of knowledge and prepare for the years to come.

“In a competitive environment, one of our mantras is that we need to have the most educated wine staff of any store,” says Gary Fisch. “Brooke brings a wealth of wine knowledge and passion, as well as the ability to educate and communicate that passion.”

As wine director, Sabel will leverage her experience leading wine education programs to further advance the Gary’s Wine & Marketplace portfolio and increase staff knowledge to a level rarely seen in America’s wine shops.

“I’m excited to hit the ground running and heighten the wine education program at Gary’s Wine & Marketplace,” says Brooke Sabel. “Knowledge is power, so the more knowledge the staff and guests have, the better it is for driving the business.”

About Gary’s Wine & Marketplace:

Gary's Wine & Marketplace (http://www.garyswine.com) began as a small wine shop in Madison, New Jersey in 1987 and has since grown to be one of the largest fine wine businesses in the New York metropolitan area, with four stores in Northern New Jersey and a thriving e-commerce business. Commitment to friendly, attentive service by knowledgeable employees and a myriad of wine and food events for the public set Gary’s apart from other wine stores.