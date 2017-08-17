Rain showers didn’t stop Columbia Southern University (CSU) staffers from making an inspiring delivery Tuesday of several large boxes of school supplies to an excited staff at Swift Consolidated Elementary School in Bon Secour, Alabama.

“Helping our community, particularly in the area of education, is something CSU is truly believes in as we want to motivate learning and success early in life. Many of our employees donated these school supplies to help Swift Elementary students reach their goals and dreams,” said Vicki Barnes, CSU director of community relations. “We hope our effort helps the kids enjoy learning this year.”

Sandra Thorpe, Swift’s principal, was ecstatic about the donations.

“Swift School is extremely blessed to receive the boxes of school supplies from CSU,” said Thorpe. “These school supplies will make a direct impact on student learning. All students will have everything they need to begin a successful year!”

The oldest existing public school in Baldwin County, Swift Elementary provides education for kindergarten through sixth grade. The school serves about 250 students. CSU has made back-to-school donations to Swift since 2015 as part of its ongoing efforts to support the surrounding Baldwin County community.

