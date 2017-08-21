BJG Electronics Secures Major Contract Award from Gulfstream Aerospace

Products and services provided by BJG will support the G500, G550, G600, and G650 models.

Long Island-based BJG Electronics, Inc. (http://www.bjgelectronics.com) recently entered into a long-term agreement with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (http://www.gulfstream.com) to supply a wide range of electrical interconnect products. BJG will incorporate a variety of customized logistic solutions to support aircraft production.

“I am delighted with the recent award from Gulfstream and the confidence that the world’s leader in business aviation has in BJG Electronics,” remarked Joe Flora, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing.

About BJG Electronics, Inc.

Based in Ronkonkoma, NY, BJG Electronics, Inc. is a value-added distributor and light manufacturer of high reliability electronic components serving the defense, commercial and business aviation markets. For more information, visit http://www.bjgelectronics.com.