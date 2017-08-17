The XPRT Weekly Tech Spotlight adds the ability to compare The XPRT Spotlight Back-to-School Roundup helps students find the perfect device by gathering the product and performance facts they need in one convenient place.

Principled Technologies has unveiled a free back-to-school shopping tool that gives consumers side-by-side comparisons of this school year’s most popular Chromebooks, laptops, tablets, and convertibles. The XPRT Spotlight Back-to-School Roundup helps students find the perfect device by gathering the product and performance facts they need in one convenient place.

“A new school year often means having to choose a new device for the classroom,” said Bill Catchings, co-founder of Principled Technologies, which administers the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community. “We wanted to make that easier for anyone choosing new tech for 2017-2018, from college students picking out a laptop or tablet to school administrators deciding on the devices for an entire class or grade. The XPRT Spotlight Back-to-School Roundup lets anyone make purchasing decisions based on reliable results from the XPRT benchmarks.”

Principled Technologies tests the devices in the XPRT Spotlight using the industry standard BenchmarkXPRT tools: WebXPRT, MobileXPRT, TouchXPRT, CrXPRT, BatteryXPRT, and HDXPRT. In addition to the benchmark results, the side-by-side comparisons include photographs, device specs, and prices.

The XPRT Spotlight Back-to-School Roundup is specifically targeted at buyers choosing devices for education, but anyone can reference the XPRTs or their results at any time of year. The XPRT Weekly Tech Spotlight highlights a new device every week, making it easier for consumers to shop for a new laptop, smartphone, tablet, or PC. Recent devices in the spotlight include the Samsung Chromebook Pro, Microsoft Surface Laptop, Microsoft Surface Pro, OnePlus 5, and Apple iPad Pro 10.5”. More devices come online weekly; see the full list on the XPRT Weekly Tech Spotlight page.

Vendors interested in having their devices featured in the XPRT Weekly Tech Spotlight can visit the website for more details.

To learn more about and join the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, go to BenchmarkXPRT.com.

