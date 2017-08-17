Altitude Trampoline Park Springing In To Skokie, IL In 2018

Fort Worth, TX based Vertical LLC., d.b.a. Altitude Trampoline Park, has officially imparted plans for a nearly 40,000 sq ft facility in Skokie, Illinois. There will be 16,00 square feet of wall to wall trampolines. Altitude Skokie will be positioned at Village Crossing, Unit #11, Skokie, IL 60077. The park is designed to include spacious private rooms and other designated areas for birthday parties, professional development outings, religious groups, athletic teams, or groups of any size!

“Altitude sets the standard in trampoline family entertainment. We are the leader in customer service, cleanliness, safety, and in growth potential as we support all our franchise parks from every angle.” – Curt Skallerup, Altitude- President/CEO.

Phase one of Altitude Skokie will include an assortment of exciting attractions such as Trapeze, Wipeout, Cardio Wall, Bouldering Rockwall, Performance & Super Performance Trampolines! Altitude also features Kids Court with a Foam Pit, Dodgeball, Tumble Tracks, Battle Beam and Dunk Lanes. Once open, Altitude Skokie will begin phase two which will significantly expand our park and add some more exciting events amplifying the Altitude experience! This facility will resemble its flagship location in Fort Worth, TX.

“Altitude is recognized as the industry leader in innovative and cutting edge park designs offering state of the art equipment.” – Jeff Rutten- Altitude- COO.

To keep up with the progress of the park construction, and receive exclusive updates, subscribe to our mailing list at http://www.AltitudeTrampolinePark.com/Skokie today!