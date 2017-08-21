Private Jet Services (PJS) is now aligned with the Executive Assistants Organization (EAO), a network led by executive assistants for executive assistants. EAO’s focus is to promote the collaboration and sharing of knowledge amongst like-minded professionals.

PJS has pledged funds to endow a multi-year education series exclusively available to EAO members. Further, PJS will commit resources to develop programming for EAO Members who are tasked with managing C-Suite travel and logistics. As an additional benefit to their EAO Membership, executive assistants will enjoy private access to this nationwide calendar of educational and networking sessions, as well as online webinars and reference materials via the EAO platform.

“We are beyond pleased to have Private Jet Services support EAO and add their unique industry expertise to our organization. PJS’s method of providing aviation services through a consultancy approach is unlike any other. I lept at the opportunity to have them come on board and am thankful for their participation in furthering the EAO mission.” - Executive Assistants Organization CEO/Founder, Victoria Louise Rabin

“PJS is excited to work directly with individuals who are tasked with organizing executive jet travel on a daily basis and who share our commitment to flawless C-Suite logistics. We look forward to growing this relationship in the coming years.” - Private Jet Services CEO/Founder, Greg Raiff

ABOUT PJS: Private Jet Services (PJS) is a privately held aviation consultancy and air charter services provider founded in 2003. Global clientele include an array of corporate clients to whom they provide executive jets, corporate shuttles and incentive travel as well as consulting on longer term air travel strategy. Popular among clients is the rate-locked, all-inclusive PJS Jet Card Program. Additionally, PJS provides mission critical air services to professional sports teams and their athletes, presidential candidates, government agencies and many of the world’s largest bands. The PJS culture is built upon a deep passion for aviation and obsessive attention to detail. The PJS team provides a level of service and safety unmatched in the private aviation industry.

ABOUT EAO: Executive Assistants Organization (EAO) was launched in 2013 due to a former assistants unwavering desire to change the world of administrative professionals for the better. Unsatisfied with the resources available and lack of support in the industry, a quest for change began. EAO is the brainchild of former EA and now CEO/Founder of Executive Assistants Organization (EAO) and Behind Every Leader events, Victoria Louise Rabin. EAO brings assistants together on a regular basis during local chapter events, educational retreats, Behind Every Leader conferences, mentorship programs and 24/7 online forums. Sharing knowledge is a key factor of the organization. Executives are realizing this new breed of assistants are indispensable assets. Thus, recognizing their worth by displaying acts of gratitude, showing respect and building a true partnership together.