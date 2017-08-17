ATL CTO brings together the best and brightest in product development tech leaders. The first organization of its kind in Atlanta, the group includes product and tech professionals from all industries representing startups to enterprise. Through bi-monthly speaker and networking events, access to networking and educational resources, and a members-only SLACK channel, ATL CTO engages learning from each other, locally. Founded by Andrew Badstubner, CEO of Amplify Technology Group and former CTO of Kabbage, ATL CTO is united by a passion for building technology in Atlanta.

The inaugural ATL CTO event will be on September 13, 2017 at the Atlanta Tech Village at 7pm. The first speaker is Jay Sandhaus, CTO at PlayOn! Sports and the NFHS Network. Sandhaus will be discussing how to stream live sports for the 99%.

PlayOn! Sports is a startup that streams over 30,000 live high school events every year. Like larger media companies PlayOn! Sports features: live HD streams, DRM, and easy to use content management tools on subscription platform. Learn how PlayOn! Sports uses Amazon Web Services to stay within budget and deliver a great experience.

Sandhaus was formerly senior director of content management and social media at Turner, where he built the publishing platform for Turner’s digital properties, including CNN.com, NBA.com, and NCAA.com. Previously, Sandhaus wrote software for the foreign exchange desk at Goldman Sachs and led development of Emmy-award winning projects for the PGA Tour and NASCAR.com at Sportvision. Sandhaus received a MS in Computer Science from Columbia University.

