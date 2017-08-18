Michel Mustiere The Maître Cuisinier de France Now Helms “Beyond All Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” Resorts’ Gourmet Dining, Culinary Events & Foodie Experiences

Michel Mustiere has been named Culinary Director of Mexico’s “Beyond All Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” Velas Resorts in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya, Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta. In his newly created position, he will spearhead everything from new menu development and culinary events with visiting chefs to “foodie” experiences for the company’s five luxury, all-inclusive resorts. He will also lead the team of executive chefs in the resorts’ 22 gourmet restaurants, from French and Asian, to Mexican, Italian, and a contemporary tasting venue, Cocina de Autor. Most recently, Mustiere was Executive Chef of Grand Velas Riviera Maya where he spearheaded world class culinary events including the North American conference for the Maitres Cuisiniers de France (Master Chefs of France) and Academie Culinaire de France as well as the Best of France and Mexico with celebrity chefs Carlos Gaytan, Francisco ‘Paco’ Ruano, Mikel Alonso, Christian Têtedoie, Claude Le-Tohic, and others.

With more than 25 years of culinary experience in various countries and different prestigious restaurants and hotels worldwide, Mustiere is one of only 10 chefs in Mexico to attain the prestigious Master Chef of France title. His formal training and years of leading the culinary teams demands an extreme attention to the details of each dish. He refuses to use thickening agents in the majority of his sauces and instead allows them to reduce for upwards of 12 hours if needed. No shortcuts are taken in Mustiere’s kitchen as he makes ample use of hot sous vide and dehydration techniques that insure the food’s essential flavors come forth.

For more information on Velas Resorts, please call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations(at)velasresorts(dot)com or visit http://www.velasresorts.com.

About Velas Resorts:

Offering unparalleled all-inclusive experiences, Velas Resorts in Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and Los Cabos have earned more than 43 AAA Diamonds, including the prestigious Five Diamond Award. Other esteemed international awards for their services and facilities include Virtuoso’s “Best Spa,” Condé Nast Johansens’ “Most Excellent Resort” and “Most Excellent Spa Hotel” and the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences’ 5 Star Diamond Award. Properties include Casa Velas, a boutique adults-only hotel and ocean club located on the Marina Vallarta Golf Course, and Velas Vallarta, a family-friendly all suites resort and spa located on Banderas Bay, both in Puerto Vallarta; the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit and Grand Velas Riviera Maya, located five minutes from Playa del Carmen, offering the most sophisticated, ultra luxury all-inclusive resort experience in the Caribbean with jungle and beach settings. The new Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. Velas Resorts feature spacious accommodations, spas, a unique culinary experience at a selection of restaurants, 24-hour in suite service, fitness centers, personal concierge service, state of the art conference centers, extensive family programs, fully stocked mini bar and more. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, owner, founder and president of Velas Resorts operate Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela by his side, vice president of Velas Resorts. For more information on Velas Resorts, please call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations(at)velasresorts(dot)com or visit http://www.velasresorts.com.