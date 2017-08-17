The North Korea CTIB is appropriate for all organizations who feel they may be impacted by a cyber-attack launched by North Korea.

North Korea poses a reputable threat to U.S (and Allied) organizations, including but not limited to those organizations classified as critical infrastructure. Sensato, a cybersecurity solutions firm specializing in advanced cybersecurity strategy and attacker methodologies, has announced the North Korea Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Briefing (NK-CTIB).

The North Korea CTIB will be presented as a webcast on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 2:00PM Eastern Standard Time. The webcast has limited attendance but is free to registrants. Those who wish to attend should register by completing the North Korea CTIB form on the Sensato website (http://www.sensato.co). As capacity for the webcast is limited, those interested are urged to register as soon as possible.

The North Korea CTIB is appropriate for all organizations who feel they may be impacted by a cyber- attack launched by North Korea. During the CTIB Sensato analysts will present intelligence related to North Korea’s cyber warfare capability, current threat levels posed by North Korea, potential attack strategies, critical counter measures, related intelligence and background.

“Our analysts have been tracking both the kinetic and cyber threat posed by North Korea and we feel that the cyber threat they pose is not clearly understood at-large”stated Mike Chirico, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy with Sensato. “Typically, our threat intelligence briefings are not open and only available to our constituents, but due to the threat this poses, we believe it would be a disservice to not make the content of this briefing generally available to industry.”

The briefing is based on the NIST and IC threat intelligence frameworks and qualifies for on-going threat intelligence credits. The information presented in the briefing will be unclassified and information can be freely shared by attendees. The briefing is appropriate for Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Information Officers, intelligence analysts, technical journalists and those who may benefit by implementing preemptive strategies related to the potential threat posed by North Korea.

About Sensato

Sensato is top-500 cybersecurity innovator located in Red Bank, New Jersey. Founded in 2013, Sensato provides risk assessment, penetration testing, security operations, executive guidance and software to its fans. Primarily focused on healthcare, Sensato also works with the government, department of defense, finance and critical infrastructure industries. Visit http://www.sensato.co