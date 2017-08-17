Lightspeed Unveils “GRAVITY NETWORK”

Lightspeed today announced the launch of the Gravity Network: a partnership arrangement between selected data companies that make it possible for insights projects on wider scale than traditional DOI panels.

Over the past several years, Lightspeed has assembled this network by vetting a select group of data providers and platform companies to support a growing demand for high quality, globally consistent sample for programmatic, on-demand and price-sensitive insights projects. These include companies in the market research and panel space, as well as more technical platforms in the media, data and CRM space.

Select partners in the Gravity Network include GroupM’s [m]PLATFORM, Lucid's Fulcrum Platform, Cint, Lucid, Kantar Millward Brown’s Ignite, Wunderman Data Products' Zipline, Tap Research, P2Sample and Dalia. This network represents a vastly larger pool than traditionally sourced Double Opt-In (DOI) research panels alone and will grow with new partnerships.

“Along with our clients, Lightspeed sees opportunities in the billions of profiles in diverse pools of people and so we are proactively expanding our reach and connections through the Gravity Network,” says Caroline Frankum, CEO of Lightspeed. “To find the quality in the quantity of data out there, we will leverage our first party panel relationships, testing and extending through trusted partners, and validating through comparison work and our patented Honesty Detector service.”

Key differentiating factors from other programmatic data supply networks include connections to WPP owned data assets such as GroupM’s [m]PLATFORM and Wunderman Data Products' Zipline which can be used to find target audiences for both research purposes, as well as media activation, and CRM purposes. Colin Barlow, COO of GroupM stated, “We launched [m]PLATFORM to create a robust and independent vehicle for identifying and engaging consumers across all addressable media worldwide. We’re partnering with Lightspeed to bring their data into our platform and we’re also using our consumer targeting capabilities to help them reach more people, efficiently and on demand.”

Lightspeed is also investing in parallel to further develop its core first party DOI panels and has achieved a 20% increase in capacity in the last quarter. Both Programmatic Supply and DOI panels have an important role in the future of marketing research, but programmatic audiences can offer more expansive data profiles to meet client requirements for larger data sets that are sourced and validated from permissioned audiences.

With the launch and ongoing investment in Gravity Network, Lightspeed is enabling wider choice in price and source, but also the ability to find quality in the growing quantity of data, a growing client need recently referenced in the July 2017 Deloitte Review.

In conjunction with this launch and in recognition of the enhanced role that programmatic sample plays in research, Lightspeed has promoted Tom Ottersburg to the position of Vice President of Programmatic and Acquisition. Tom has been a key architect of the growing network which has experienced 85% growth in yield year over year.

About Lightspeed

Quality-seeking researchers, marketers and brands choose Lightspeed as their trusted global partner for digital data collection. Our innovative technology, proven sampling methodologies and operational excellence facilitate a deep understanding of consumer opinions and behavior. With 700 employees working in 14 countries, we maximize online research capabilities. We empower clients by revealing information that is beneficial, providing clarity and research data that illuminates.

Headquartered in Warren, New Jersey, Lightspeed is part of Kantar, one of the world’s leading data, insight and consultancy companies. For more information, visit http://www.lightspeedresearch.com.

