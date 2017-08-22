AllTruckJobs.com Launches Trucking Podcast - BigRigBanter

BigRigBanter a trucking podcast focused on all things commercial driving and transportation related. While it’s one thing to listen to us talk about the industry, it’s another thing for our listeners to hear actual truckers talk about the issues they face every day on the road.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, September 4, 2017

AllTruckJobs is pleased to announce the debut of their new trucking podcast, BigRigBanter. A show about all things commercial driving and transportation related.

The show will be hosted by Connor Smith and Troy Diffenderfer and will produce monthly episodes with a specific theme relating to truckers and the trucking industry. Through the podcast they plan to educate truckers and promote audience interaction – and have fun of course.

“We’ve been working with truckers over the last few years and I think this will give us the chance to really interact with the trucking industry on a personal level,” says Troy Diffenderfer, “Connor and I hope to grow Big Rig Banter into a piece of media that will fill the radio waves of truckers all across the country.”

The show will tackle various issues including the driver shortage, safety on the road, staying healthy, and a variety of other topics that directly affect truckers in the upcoming months. The podcast will also cover current events in the industry as well as add some conversation starters. Don’t be surprised to here a debate about the trucking prowess of Batman vs. Superman, or which trucking regulation needs to go.

A major section of the podcast will also include an interview portion where Troy and Connor speak directly to truckers, recruiters, and other trucking professionals who will lend their opinion on the episode’s topic and the industry as a whole.

“We really think this is a great way to connect with our listeners,” explains Connor Smith, “While it’s one thing to listen to us talk about the industry, it’s another thing for our listeners to hear actual truckers talk about the issues they face every day on the road.”

After its initial launch, Big Rig Banter plans to release new episodes on the first Wednesday of every month. These episodes can be found on iTunes, Stitcher, Youtube, and the Big Rig Banter website.

About AllTruckJobs

Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, AllTruckJobs offers tools and resources as well as job placement for truckers looking for work and trucking companies looking for drivers. The website has connected drivers all over the country and is a major staple in the trucking industry.

Additional information is available at https://www.AllTruckJobs.com and http://www.bigrigbanter.com/.

Contact:

Troy Diffenderfer, Marketing Associate

troy(at)track5media.com

(877) 696-7482 x112

Connor Smith, Marketing Associate

connor(at)track5media.com

(877) 696-7482 x118