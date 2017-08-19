National Partnership to End Interpersonal Violence NPEIV condemns all forms of violence in the family and community

Yesterday, the President of the United States retracted his condemnation of white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and the KKK by saying there are two sides. There are not two sides to hatred, bigotry, discrimination, and a white supremacy nationalist agenda. That is merely a way to rationalize violence and prejudice, and the NPEIV stands against all forms of such hatred and discrimination in this country and globally.

NPEIV is proud to be a bipartisan organization. The NPEIV mission is to prioritize the reduction and prevention of all forms of interpersonal violence, and encourage healthy relationships across cultures and communities. This should be a universal stance. Moreover, its mission of ending the cycles of violence in the home and communities cannot and will not be accomplished without the elimination of all types of oppression, including racism and sexism. With this mission in mind, it must be made clear that hatred, derogatory rhetoric and discriminatory behavior has only one side.

“As an anti-violence, social justice, and public health alliance, we refuse to duck our heads and remain silent on recent events and comments that allow rhetoric and behavior to endanger the lives of others,” stated Dr. Robert Geffner, the NPEIV President. “We mourn the loss of life and injury over the weekend, in the past several months, and for those who face the daily reality of oppression and discrimination of any type.” Dr. Viola Vaughan Eden, NPEIV’s President-Elect noted, “we must continue to denounce hatred and violence of all forms, both hooded and unveiled. We must push forward in our charge for fairness, equality, and inclusive policies.” The NPEIV Board believes that it is important to hold hate groups accountable for provoking violence and oppression, including those in political positions who do not condemn such attitudes, beliefs and behaviors.

NPEIV will continue to denounce and do its part to dismantle all systems of racism, hatred, and oppression. NPEIV is a national coalition of individuals and organizations working together to make these public health and social justice problems a national priority and to encourage healthy relationships for all people, in all communities, and at all stages of life.

The NPEIV Annual Forum next month in San Diego, CA is where members and others come together in person to further efforts through collaboration and unity to end the damaging cyclic nature of violence across cultures, in our communities, in our country, and globally. Join NPEIV today in its efforts to plan the agenda for the coming year. For more information about NPEIV, or the annual Forum, go to https://www.npeiv.org/. NPEIV can be reached at ivat(at)ivarcenters.org.