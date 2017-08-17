RainKing Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

We have had some significant accomplishments over the past twelve months which have helped fuel our growth but, the biggest factor in our success is our ability to help our customers grow their businesses faster.

RainKing, a leading global provider of sales and marketing intelligence, announced today it has been named to the 35th annual Inc. 5000 List of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the fourth consecutive year and the fifth-time overall that RainKing has earned a place on the magazine’s exclusive list.

RainKing has grown 113% over the past three years by expanding its global coverage of companies and the stakeholders within them that influence technology investments, evolving its innovative software platform, and creating a world-class customer experience. Beyond names and contact information, RainKing's intelligence includes details about a company's existing technology stack and the responsibilities, areas of influence, and priorities of relevant decision makers and budget holders. Through a multi-faceted research process, RainKing's solution also surfaces timely, actionable insight about existing pain points, upcoming spending initiatives, contract renewals and more to reflect buyer's intent. RainKing publishes thousands of these "investment signals" each day so sales people and marketers know precisely when a potential prospect is ready to hear from them.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in American for a fifth time by Inc. This has been a transformational year for RainKing and this award is a recognition of the satisfaction of our customers and the accomplishments of our employees,” stated RainKing CEO John Stanfill. “We have had some significant accomplishments over the past twelve months which have helped fuel our growth," Stanfill commented. "But, the biggest factor in our success is our ability to help our customers grow their businesses faster."

Some notable RainKing achievements for the past year include:



Launch of a new industry-leading intelligence platform that is transforming the way sales and marketing teams grow their businesses

Expansion of the RainKing data set to provide accurate and actionable intelligence on over 1 million decision makers and 65,000 companies

Release of a new Federal data set which includes detailed profiles on federal departments and agencies with the largest technology budgets

Launch of a new brand and website that reflects RainKing’s innovation and excellence

Move to a new corporate headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland

About RainKing

Founded in 2007, RainKing delivers technology sales intelligence on over 1 million decision makers and over 60,000 companies globally. RainKing's customizable platform enables customers to quickly identify and rank likely buyers and ensures they are targeting the most relevant decision makers at every company. Additionally, RainKing's researchers employ a multi-faceted approach to surface actionable technology investment signals, including timely insight on a company's technology-related pain points, spending initiatives, and contract opportunities, for thousands of companies each day. By delivering quality sales intelligence and best-in-class service, RainKing empowers sales and marketing teams to be more targeted, productive, and successful. RainKing's solution is offered through a SaaS based application that integrates seamlessly with leading CRM and marketing automation platforms. For more information, visit https://www.rainkingonline.com.